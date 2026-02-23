STRATxAI Appoints Former MyVest Executive Mike Everett to Advisory Board

Mike Everett, Advisory Board Member, STRATxAI

25-year portfolio management technology leader to guide enterprise expansion and strategic partnerships across RIAs, TAMPs, and advisor platforms

FAIR HAVEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STRATxAI, a wealthtech firm specializing in customizable, white-label model management platforms for enterprise RIAs, advisor networks, and TAMPs, today announced that Mike Everett has joined its Advisory Board.

With over 25 years of experience designing, scaling, and commercializing portfolio management technology in the US wealth management industry, Everett brings deep expertise in tax-aware portfolio management, direct indexing, UMA architecture, and enterprise platform strategy to support STRATxAI's mission of empowering advisors to build, customize, and manage model portfolios at scale.

Everett is best known for serving 15 years as Vice President of Business Development at MyVest, where he helped establish the firm as an industry leader in enterprise wealth management solutions. Prior to MyVest, he held senior leadership roles at InvestCloud, where he led engineering efforts to pioneer Unified Managed Account (UMA) capabilities and sleeve-based portfolio architectures. His appointment underscores STRATxAI's strategic focus on accelerating adoption and building partnerships across enterprise RIAs and advisor platforms.

"Mike has spent decades solving the exact problems we're addressing - delivering true portfolio flexibility and implementation efficiency without disrupting existing advisor workflows," said Paul Clifford, CEO of STRATxAI. "His experience will be instrumental as we scale STRATxAI’s customizable, white-label enterprise platform for model management and portfolio customization. We’re excited to partner with Mike as we build on early traction and accelerate expansion across RIA aggregators, advisor networks and TAMP platforms."

"What STRATxAI has built is truly remarkable - a platform that leverages data and AI to bridge the gap between institutional model management and individual portfolio customization," said Mike Everett. "Its flexibility and ability to embed seamlessly into the existing workflows of advisory firms of any size is what sets it apart from legacy providers. I look forward to working with the team as they enter their next phase of growth.”

STRATxAI serves as the core infrastructure powering model management and portfolio customization for enterprise RIAs, advisor networks, and TAMPs. The platform embeds directly into existing systems and workflows, enabling advisors to build, customize, and manage model portfolios at scale without the operational burden. The platform is available as a standalone advisor solution, fully custom enterprise builds, or white-label API integrations.

For more information, visit https://www.stratxai.com/.

