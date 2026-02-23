VT State Police, Watch Commander schedule, Feb 23rd - March 1st.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
Watch Commander Schedule for the week of February 23rd - March 1st
Please follow the attached instructions for contacting the Watch Commanders.
Watch Commander – North
Captain Debra Munson
Watch Commander – South
February 23rd until 08:00 on Thursday, February 26th
Captain Mike Manley
Beginning close of business on Feb 26th until 08:00 on Monday, March 2nd
Lieutenant Mike Studin
Watch Commander – Troop A (north)
Williston: 802-878-7111
St. Albans: 802-524-5993
Berlin: 802-229-9191
St. Johnsbury: 802-748-3111
Derby: 802-334-8881
Watch Commander – Troop B (south)
Westminster: 802-722-4600
Royalton: 802-234-9933
Shaftsbury: 802-442-5421
Rutland: 802-773-9101
New Haven: 802-388-4919
Please visit: http://vsp.vermont.gov/stations for a state coverage map of towns served by specific VSP Field Stations
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.