1VALET ROLLING OUT 12,000 DOOR PORTFOLIO

Scaling Portfolio-Wide Standardization with a Unified Smart Building Platform Across 12,000 Canadian Units

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Canadian leader in new‑build smart‑building solutions, 1VALET offers the industry’s most complete sidewalk‑to‑suite Resident App and platform, not just an intercom. As asset managers face increasing operational complexity driven by fragmented point solutions and inconsistent resident experiences across portfolios, the demand for a single, standardized building platform has never been greater.

The company’s next‑generation entry console, now hitting the market, is purpose-built to operate as part of a unified platform. It is the only Resident App solution at scale that combines facial recognition with a patented parcel management system and enterprise‑grade Building Operating System (BOS). The combination enables owners and asset managers to improve resident experience, reduce operating costs, and unlock new monetization streams through portfolio-wide standardization across multi-door sites. 1VALET’s platform is used by residents on average 5 times per day.

Designed for enterprise operators, 1VALET’s solution is offered to asset managers at the portfolio level to drive uniformity and scale.

1VALET’s Resident App–based Marketplace provides asset managers with unique monetization opportunities, reducing CapEx and OpEx, and potentially reducing monthly licensing costs to zero, while offering residents savings and convenience.

“InterRent REIT for example, has long been a leader in real estate and technology, so their decision to partner with us on their 12,000 unit Canadian portfolio is a strong validation of our platform’s stability and value,” said Hanna Haddad, CTO, 1VALET.

Supporting this portfolio-first strategy, an important element to1VALET’s portfolio rollout is the launch of a new class of entry consoles.

“These new consoles deliver best‑in‑class performance at a competitive price point,” said Haddad. “We’ve engineered market‑leading hardware and software integration to provide an affordable, high‑security entry experience that scales across large portfolios.”

As operators reassess fragmented technology stacks and underperforming point solutions, the contraction of several Canadian competitors over the past year has created a unique opportunity for 1VALET to capture market share by focusing on portfolio deals and multi‑door deployments, positioning the company as a long-term standardization partner rather than a single-function vendor. 1VALET is in the process of closing several portfolios across North America.

About 1VALET

1VALET is Canada’s leader in building operating software and entry consoles, delivering an end‑to‑end resident and operations platform from sidewalk to suite. The company supports more than 300 unique developers and asset managers, giving 1VALET a healthy majority of the Canadian market share. Built to consolidate fragmented systems into a single, scalable ecosystem, 1VALET’s BOS enables remote property management, secure access (including facial recognition at scale), streamlined parcel handling, and a seamless resident mobile experience that increases revenue, reduces costs, and enhances asset value across entire portfolios.

