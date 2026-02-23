New Book Release: Counteract Now Available

COUNTERACT: Walking Alongside Incarcerated Youth in Central America from Prison to Purpose

Unimaginable Stories of Redemption from Inside Central America’s Juvenile Prisons

This book offers realities behind the statistics. These stories of transformation show that investments in rehabilitation not only change individuals, but strengthen entire communities.” — Greg Harris

NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Central America’s juvenile detention centers are often seen only as places of crime, violence, and lost causes. Yet something unexpected is happening behind the concrete walls and barbed wire. Redemption is taking place. Hope is being restored where few expect it.In COUNTERACT: Walking Alongside Incarcerated Youth in Central America from Prison to Purpose, Greg Harris and Francisco Molina take readers inside these hidden spaces to show what happens when Christian mentorship meets lives written off by society. Through real stories from El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala, they reveal how incarcerated and formerly incarcerated youth are becoming productive members of their communities rather than joining gangs or fleeing their countries.Drawing on years of frontline ministry and juvenile justice leadership, COUNTERACT shares firsthand accounts of young people who faced overwhelming challenges long before they entered the justice system. Raised in poverty, surrounded by violence, and shaped by deep trauma, they were set on a path few could ever escape alone. Then, behind bars, a mentor shows up and provides a new plan. The book traces how faith-based guidance interrupts despair and replaces isolation with hope.“At a time when illegal immigration, deportation, public safety, and incarceration dominate headlines, this book offers realities behind the statistics,” said Greg Harris, author of COUNTERACT and executive director of Counteract International. “These stories of transformation show that investments in rehabilitation not only change individuals, but strengthen entire communities.”COUNTERACT is relational and story-centered, pairing lived experience with a practical, biblical model grounded in mentorship and opportunity. With a foreword by Counteract Founder Greg Garrett, the book reflects the organization’s 25-year mission of walking alongside vulnerable youth in Central America.COUNTERACT is published by WestBow Press and is available now in print and digital formats through major online retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, and Barnes & Noble. All proceeds from the book will directly benefit Counteract International's mission and ongoing work.About Counteract InternationalCounteract International is a Christian nonprofit equipping incarcerated and released youth to achieve life turnarounds in Central America. Counteract goes behind bars of tough juvenile prisons across El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras to help youth embrace a new trajectory for their life through consistent mentorship, life skills training, and biblical guidance. Founded in 2000 as Orphan Helpers, the organization was renamed Counteract International in 2024 to reflect its mission and impact. Learn more at Counteract.org.

