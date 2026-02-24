C TWO Changes Executive Bench to Scale Its Universal Orchestration Vision

Paul Donaldson appointed CEO, Colin Redbond named Chief Product & Technology Officer, Co-Founder Erik Lien transitions to Board

BERGEN, NORWAY, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C TWO announces a new executive leadership structure designed to accelerate its ambition to define and lead the emerging category of Universal Orchestration.

Paul Donaldson has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. A growth-focused enterprise software leader, Donaldson will drive C TWO’s global expansion and sharpen its positioning as the independent orchestration layer enterprises need as automation matures.

Colin Redbond assumes the role of Chief Product & Technology Officer, taking end-to-end responsibility for platform strategy and product innovation. Co-founder Erik Lien will transition into a Board role, where he will remain closely involved in shaping C TWO’s long-term strategy, supporting key partnerships and championing the company’s vision as it scales. His continued presence ensures the founding ambition stays front and centre as the business enters its next phase.

Defining the Control Layer for Modern Automation

As enterprises scale automation across RPA, APIs, workflows and AI agents, orchestration has become the critical control point. The market is shifting away from monolithic, vendor-bound stacks toward decoupled, outcome-driven control layers.

C TWO is positioning itself at the centre of that shift.

At the heart of this strategy is C TWO’s Agentic Management Platform (AMP), purpose-built to operationalise Universal Orchestration in complex enterprise environments. AMP provides the independent control layer that connects, governs, and optimises automation resources across RPA, APIs, workflows and emerging AI agents. By delivering real-time visibility, performance intelligence, and dynamic workload management across vendor ecosystems, AMP enables enterprises to move beyond fragmented task automation toward coordinated, outcome-driven execution.

“Automation has reached an inflection point,” said Paul Donaldson, CEO of C TWO. “Enterprises don’t need more bots. They need control. They need visibility. They need accountability. Universal Orchestration is about owning the control layer - decoupled from execution platforms, free from vendor lock-in, and directly tied to measurable business outcomes. That’s the category we intend to lead.”

Donaldson added, “We are not building another automation tool. We are building the Automation Operating System - the layer that optimises today’s RPA estates and orchestrates tomorrow’s AI-driven workflows.”

From Task Automation to Outcome Orchestration

Under Redbond’s leadership, C TWO will accelerate three strategic product pillars:

• Advanced analytics and performance intelligence across automation estates

• Hardened, enterprise-grade optimisation of RPA environments

• Progressive evolution toward agentic and AI-enabled orchestration

“Deterministic automation delivers efficiency,” said Colin Redbond, CPTO. “The next chapter is outcome orchestration - where bots, systems, and AI agents operate within a governed, performance measured framework, in harmony with a human workforce. Universal Orchestration ensures that automation works as a coordinated system. Our platform is vendor agnostic, resource aware, and designed to sit above the automation platforms - providing the granular, unified control plane enterprises are missing.”

