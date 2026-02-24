Photonics Veteran Scott Jordan Launches Aikidovation Consultancy

Scott Jordan, founder of Aikidovation LLC

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industry veteran Scott Jordan today announced the launch of Aikidovation , a technology consultancy dedicated to driving growth, innovation and organizational transformation for silicon photonics, semiconductor manufacturing and adjacent high-tech industries.Jordan, a physicist with an MBA in finance and new ventures, brings more than 30 years of experience at the forefront of high-tech commercialization. He founded Aikidovation after a career in senior leadership roles, including at Physik Instrumente, a global pioneer in nanopositioning systems that Jordan guided to market leadership in micro-robotics for silicon photonics test and assembly.“My focus has always been on catalyzing innovation for organizations that need growth,” said Jordan. "It works. Novel technology and market approaches seized global leadership in wafer probing and device assembly by combining deep application insight with disciplined, fast execution. At Photonics West 2026, it happened again, with my client 3SAE's introduction of the first scaling-optimized alignment microrobot to support the industry's rapid ramp."Aikidovation LLC offers a fluid constellation of experts to provide services spanning opportunity analysis , R&D pipeline acceleration, market development, and structural or cultural reset initiatives designed to unlock hypergrowth. The consultancy also provides strategic marketing optimization based on true differentiation and customer relevance.A signature offering, Skunkworks-as-a-Service , enables clients to pursue confidential, high-impact innovation initiatives while maintaining alignment with core business operations.The firm’s name reflects its philosophy. Aikidovation blends Aikido—the Japanese martial art that redirects the force of a challenge to one’s advantage—with innovation. “Innovation is an attitude, not an outcome,” said Jordan. Aikidovation actively leverages advanced tools, including artificial intelligence and self-hosted large language models, to accelerate insight while preserving confidentiality. “Aikidovation begins with AI,” Jordan added.Jordan’s work has helped enable technologies ranging from nano-scale photonic devices to global connectivity infrastructure. His contributions facilitated the deployment of thousands of low-Earth-orbit satellites and the large-scale testing and assembly of silicon photonics chips now powering data centers and AI systems worldwide. “A blank sheet of paper is nice,” he said, “but the hardest problems are where real breakthroughs happen.”About AikidovationAikidovation LLC is a Silicon Valley–based consultancy specializing in growth acceleration, innovation strategy, and organizational turnaround for semiconductor manufacturing and advanced technology companies. The firm combines deep technical expertise, market insight, and execution discipline to help clients identify opportunities, differentiate meaningfully, and deliver rapid results.For more information, visit www.aikidovation.com or contact info@aikidovation.com.

