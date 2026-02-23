Flagright Launches Industry-Leading No-Code Transaction Monitoring Platform

Flagright launches no-code transaction monitoring, trusted by fintechs and banks in 30+ countries, with sub-second decisions and 60% fewer false positives.

“Flagright’s platform strengthened the control we had over our compliance processes while keeping us agile. That has been crucial for meeting the regulator’s expectations without slowing the business. — Liam McCloud, Group Head of AFC & MLRO, BankedProven Results at ScaleFlagright customers report measurable outcomes across compliance operations, including a 60% reduction in false positive alerts, 50% fewer resources required for flagged transaction reviews, and a 75% reduction in time spent on case narratives. Clients such as GoCardless, Betterment, Xendit, Tipalti, and PNB rely on the platform across six continents.Tom Jennings, CEO of B4B Payments, noted that the collaboration with Flagright yielded substantial impact across payment processing speed, compliance quality, and client experience — transforming the company's approach to AML obligations.AI Forensics and Ontology: The Next FrontierBeyond rule-based monitoring, Flagright's AI Forensics layer introduces intelligent agents that automate repetitive compliance tasks, surface decision-relevant context from natural language queries, and enable deeper investigation through entity ontology mapping. Compliance teams can trace transactional links across users, reveal hidden networks, and identify shared attributes such as IPs, bank accounts, and shareholder information — all within a unified interface.Flagright has been recognized by Chartis as the best FinCrime and Compliance platform, named in the Regtech 100, and awarded by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as a leader in AI for financial crime compliance.About FlagrightFlagright is an AI-native AML compliance and fraud prevention platform trusted by regulated fintechs and banks in 30+ countries. The company provides transaction monitoring, case management, AI forensics, risk scoring, and watchlist screening through a no-code, API-first platform. Flagright is headquartered in San Jose, CA, with offices in Singapore and London. To learn more, visit SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flagright , the AI-native financial crime compliance platform, today announced the continued global expansion of its flagship Transaction Monitoring solution — now serving regulated fintechs and banks across more than 30 countries and recognized by G2 as the best AML compliance software of 2025.Designed to eliminate the traditional bottleneck between compliance and engineering, Flagright's platform enables financial crime teams to build, test, and deploy custom transaction monitoring rules in minutes — entirely without code. The solution supports both real-time and post-transaction monitoring with 99.998% uptime and a 440ms average API response time.No-Code Rules Engine Redefines Compliance EfficiencyAt the heart of the platform is a powerful no-code rule builder that gives compliance officers full control over their monitoring strategy. 