IoT Connectivity Policy Control Market Trends, Segments & Regional Forecast to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity policy control market is experiencing rapid expansion as more devices connect to networks and demand for secure, efficient management solutions grows. This sector is becoming increasingly vital for industries and cities aiming to optimize their IoT deployments. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional trends, and key factors shaping this evolving market.

Estimated Market Size and Growth Prospects for IoT Connectivity Policy Control

The IoT connectivity policy control market has seen significant growth recently and is projected to increase from $3.12 billion in 2025 to $3.65 billion in 2026, representing a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. This expansion during the historical period is largely due to the widespread deployment of IoT devices, a growing need for secure network connections, the rise of cloud and edge computing technologies, demand for centralized management of devices, and increasing industrial IoT activities.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its rapid ascent, reaching a valuation of $6.96 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 17.5%. The forecasted growth is driven by the development of smart city projects, expansion of industrial IoT (IIoT), increased investments by telecom operators in IoT networks, adoption of AI-powered connectivity control solutions, and rising demand for integrated software and hardware IoT solutions. Key trends shaping the future market include centralized policy enforcement for IoT, enhanced device authentication and security measures, network analytics and monitoring, billing and subscription management, and optimization of connectivity and resource allocation.

Understanding IoT Connectivity Policy Control Technology

IoT connectivity policy control is a framework that oversees and manages how connected devices communicate across networks. It provides centralized control over various elements such as device authentication, access rights, bandwidth distribution, and data routing based on predefined policies. This technology is essential for maintaining secure, reliable, and efficient connectivity in large-scale IoT environments, while also helping to optimize network performance and reduce operational expenses.

Primary Drivers Behind Growth in the IoT Connectivity Policy Control Market

One of the main factors fueling the expansion of the IoT connectivity policy control market is the surge in data traffic across networks. Data traffic encompasses the volume of digital information transmitted, including uploads, downloads, and streaming. The increase in connected devices like IoT gadgets, smartphones, and smart home systems is generating massive amounts of data, which in turn demands robust solutions to manage network resources effectively.

This rising data traffic enhances the need for IoT connectivity policy control solutions that can ensure quality of service and maintain smooth data flow in increasingly congested networks. For example, Ericsson, a telecommunications company from Sweden, reported in June 2024 that between the last quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024, mobile network data traffic grew by approximately 6 percent quarter-on-quarter. During this period, global mobile network data traffic reached 145 exabytes (EB), highlighting the pressures networks face and the corresponding demand for advanced connectivity control.

Regions Leading Growth and Emerging Markets in IoT Connectivity Policy Control

In 2025, North America held the position as the largest regional market for IoT connectivity policy control. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth during the upcoming years. The market report covers several regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global landscape and regional market dynamics.

