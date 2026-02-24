Aventra Group Expands European Operations with AI-Driven Digital Transformation Services

Juan Jose Gil Managing Director Europe

Barcelona-Based Leadership to Drive Enterprise Partnerships Across Spain, Germany, UK, and Scandinavia

BARCELONA, CATALONIA, SPAIN, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aventra Group (AG), a global provider of AI-first digital transformation solutions, today announced the expansion of its European operations under the leadership of Juan José Gil, who has been appointed Managing Director for Europe, based in Barcelona.

The expansion brings AG's comprehensive digital transformation capabilities—including Data & AI solutions, Enterprise Applications, Cloud Engineering, and 24/7 IT Managed Services—directly to European enterprises navigating complex modernization challenges.

Juan brings extensive expertise in digital transformation and maritime technology, having spearheaded large-scale modernization initiatives within highly regulated industries including maritime, logistics, aviation, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and energy.

"Europe represents significant growth opportunities for Aventra Group," said Juan José Gil, Managing Director for Europe. "Our AI-first approach and proven track record in regulated industries position us well to support European enterprises navigating complex digital transformation challenges. I'm excited to bring AG's capabilities directly to organizations across the region."

Aventra Group’s AI-driven solutions have delivered measurable results for clients worldwide. AG’s Data & AI solutions reduced operational costs by 25% for a leading European logistics provider, while streamlining compliance processes for a financial services client, cutting processing times by 30%. These successes underscore AG’s ability to drive impactful digital transformation for enterprises in highly regulated sectors.

From Barcelona, Juan will focus on developing strategic partnerships and serving clients across key European markets including Spain, Germany, Poland, Scandinavia, the UK, and Ireland.

Mohan Vasudevan, Group Executive Chairman - “Europe is a vital market for Aventra Group. With Juan José Gil at the helm, we are accelerating the deployment of our AI-first solutions across the region. This strategic move ensures European enterprises have direct access to our full suite of services: Data & AI, Cloud Engineering, and 24x7 Managed Services, to drive operational resilience and competitive advantage”.

AG maintains ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certifications and holds strategic partnerships with Microsoft, AWS, SAP, and Salesforce. The company's registered European office in Dublin, Ireland, serves as a hub for compliance, governance, and client support across the region.

European organizations exploring partnership opportunities and looking to solve key challenges with AG’s solutions can connect with Juan José Gil via https://www.linkedin.com/in/juanjosegil/ or contact sales.eu@aventragroup.com.

About Aventra Group

Aventra Group is an AI-first digital transformation company empowering enterprises through Data and Application Engineering services. With offices in Malaysia, Singapore, Europe, UAE, India, and Vietnam, AG serves clients across Europe, APAC, and the Middle East with integrated solutions spanning Data and Analytics, Enterprise Applications, Cloud Engineering, Application Development, and 24x7 IT Managed Services.

Media Contact

Group Communications Team

pr@aventragroup.com

Follow Aventra Group for updates.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aventra-group/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.