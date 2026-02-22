CPR training turns softball game into lifesaving event

Every second counts when it comes to clinical readiness

Last October, the stands at the Everglades Softball Complex in Florida were filled with the typical sounds of a community game. That changed instantly when Jeff Kleinholz collapsed in the announcer’s booth.

Dennie Llewellyn was the first to reach him and immediately began chest compressions. However, high-quality CPR is often only half of the equation. Dennie’s wife Kelly, a VA nurse at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital, arrived moments later with an Automated External Defibrillator (AED).

Because of their professional CPR training and decisive action, Kleinholz’s heart restarted. Today, he is alive to share his future with his wife Cindy, a Navy Veteran.

Taking VA’s culture of readiness beyond VA walls

February is National Heart Month and we are reminded of a sobering reality: more than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of hospitals each year in the United States. In the frantic seconds immediately following cardiac arrest, the difference between a tragedy and a miracle isn’t just luck; it’s readiness.

At the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), we don’t just hope for the best; we train for the worst. Through Simulation Learning, Evaluation, Assessment, and Research Network (SimLEARN) and the Resuscitation Education & Innovation (REdI) Program, VA has pioneered a “Learning Organization” culture. We equip our staff with elite-level clinical skills that follow our employees’ home and into the communities where our Veterans live.

Understanding the emergency: Plumbing vs. Electricity

While many people interchange the terms “heart attack” and “cardiac arrest,” the distinction is vital. A heart attack can be thought of as a “plumbing” problem, a blockage of blood flow to the heart. In contrast, cardiac arrest is an “electrical” problem.

In cardiac arrest, the heart suddenly malfunctions and stops beating entirely. Because the heart is no longer pumping blood to the brain and lungs, it’s a race against the clock where survival depends almost exclusively on immediate CPR and the use of an AED to reset the heart’s rhythm.

Why science demands we act

The data is clear: Survival rates can double or even triple when bystander CPR is administered immediately.

The Golden Minutes: For every minute that passes without CPR and defibrillation, the chances of survival decrease by 7–10%.

The power of muscle memory: As a VA nurse, Kelly practices the Low-Dose, High-Frequency training model. Instead of a once-every-two-year “cram session,” VA staff practice CPR skills quarterly to ensure they are second nature.

Fresh readiness: Kelly had completed her most recent CPR training just days before Kleinholz collapsed. Her skills weren’t just “current,” they were fresh.

Honoring a “bystander turned hero”

On Jan. 26, 2026, during a ceremony, Dr. Traci Solt, VHA’s acting chief nursing officer, presented Kelly Llewellyn with two prestigious honors: the Office of Nursing Service Medallion and the Bystander Turned Hero Challenge Coin.

“This coin symbolizes the bridge between training and real-world impact,” said Solt. “It recognizes quick thinking, compassion and service when it matters most.”

The Bystander Turned Hero coin was specifically created by the REdI team to honor VA employees who take their life-saving expertise beyond our clinical aisles. It serves as a reminder that a VA nurse is a guardian of health 24/7.

A call to action

National Heart Month is the perfect time to commit to learning these vital skills. Whether you are a Veteran, caregiver or family member, you have the power to change a story from tragedy to hope.

Get trained: Seek out hands-only CPR training. It takes minutes to learn but provides a lifetime of readiness.

Locate the AED: Next time you are at a gym, a church or a community center, ask: “Where is the AED?”

Encourage your circle: Hayden, Kelly and Dennie’s daughter, now plans to learn CPR herself. Let this story inspire you and your family to do the same.

At SimLEARN and REdI, we will continue to innovate and educate, and we challenge you to join us. Training is not theoretical; as Jeff Kleinholz can attest, training saves lives.