Mayor Bowser to Celebrate More Than a Decade of Delivering Free Rides to Students Across DC, Mark New Milestone of 450,000 Kids Ride Free Cards Distributed
(Washington, DC) – On Monday, March 30 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser, along with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), the District Department of Transportation (DDOT), and DC Public Schools (DCPS), will celebrate a major milestone in the District’s Kids Ride Free program, marking the distribution of more than 450,000 cards to students across DC. Mayor Bowser will also unveil a new Kids Ride Free card design and participate in a ceremonial Metro “tap and go” with students and families. Immediately after, the Mayor will board and ride a cherry blossom Metro train with a student and WMATA General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke.
Through Kids Ride Free—a signature program that Mayor Bowser first created when she was a councilmember and then expanded to include trains with her first budget as Mayor—eligible students ages 5 to 21 enrolled in DC schools can ride Metro Bus and Metro Rail at no cost within the District. Cards are issued free of charge through school ID administrators, ensuring easy and consistent access throughout the school year and removing a key cost for DC families.
When:
Monday, March 30 at 11 am
Who:
Mayor Muriel Bowser
Randy Clarke, General Manager and CEO, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority
Sharon Kershbaum, Director, District Department of Transportation
Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee, Chancellor, DC Public Schools
Where:
Fort Totten Metro Station
550 Galloway Street NE
*Closest Bus Routes: C71, C77, C81, D30, D44, M60, P15, P16*
*Closest Bikeshare: Fort Totten Metro*
Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].
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