Broad's campus will be open Monday for essential onsite activities only

Broad Institute's gene-editing technologies—CRISPR-Cas9, base editing, and prime editing—are being tested in more than 25 clinical trials to treat or cure leukemias, rare genetic diseases, high cholesterol, and other conditions.

NIH-funded discoveries from the Broad Institute are powering nearly 20 clinical trials from companies testing new treatments for diseases like cancer and heart disease.

Broad Institute developed a technology — partly supported by NIH funding — that can detect trace amounts of cancer DNA from blood tests and help cancer patients find out their risk of disease recurrence earlier.

Using NIH funding, the Broad’s Rare Genomes Project has worked with more than 1,300 families from all 50 U.S. states to diagnose rare genetic diseases.

Broad Clinical Labs has directly partnered with tens of thousands of cancer patients to analyze their DNA and accelerate research.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Broad Institute launched a large-scale diagnostic testing lab that processed over 37 million tests and saved state and federal programs nearly $2 billion.

The Broad Institute's Cancer Dependency Map helps cancer researchers and drug developers discover therapeutic targets for new cancer treatments.

gnomAD, a large human genetic variant reference database developed by the Broad Institute with NIH funding, has contributed to over 13 million genetic disease diagnoses since its launch in 2014.

Datasets generated at the Broad Institute were used to train AlphaGenome, a cutting-edge AI model from Google DeepMind that predicts how genetic variants affect gene regulation.

the FDA granted accelerated approval for a lung cancer drug that was developed with Broad Institute science and is for patients who otherwise had few treatment options.

David Liu and his team used NIH funding to invent precise gene-editing technologies, including one that may vastly improve access to genetic therapies for patients with rare disease.

NIH-funded Broad Institute research is shedding new light on the biological roots of many diseases, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and Huntington’s disease.

Scientists with Broad Institute’s Stanley Center for Psychiatric Research have found key genetic factors for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Broad Institute scientists are using AI to design new antibiotics and other drugs, predict drug toxicity, and pinpoint genes, molecules, and cells that might be causing disease.

Broad Clinical Labs has sequenced nearly 900,000 whole human genomes, producing, on average, one human genome sequence every three minutes.

Broad Clinical Labs developed a new method for genome sequencing that costs 75 percent less than existing methods.

Broad Clinical Labs is the largest genome sequencing center of its kind in the world.

Broad Clinical Labs has partnered with MyOme and Southern Research Institute in Birmingham, Alabama to provide free genetic tests to people in Alabama.

Broad Clinical Labs has partnered with Mass General Brigham and Everygene to provide no-cost genetic testing to people throughout the US with cardiomyopathy, a disorder that can cause sudden cardiac death.

Broad Clinical labs and Mass General Brigham used data from NIH’s All of Us program to develop a genetic test that predicts risk of eight different heart conditions. This test is now available to patients.

Thanks to NIH funding, Broad Clinical Labs is collaborating with scientists across the U.S. to sequence DNA from tens of thousands of children with cancer and birth defects to study common biological pathways.