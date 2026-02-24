SageScreen™ Launches AI Interview Platform with Bias Mitigation, Fraud Detection and 20+ Languages

Create custom, dynamic, AI Interviewers for any role and level to meet your hiring needs. SageScreen has 3 different base AI agent levels to start from when creating your custom Sage interviewer. All questions are dynamically generated, but the level dictates how shallow or deep the interview goes. Configure interviewers to speak one of 20+ languages to meet your global hiring needs.

By standardizing evaluations and detecting AI-assisted interviews, SageScreen reduces bias and strengthens integrity at the earliest stage of hiring.

Recruiters need screening tools that are secure, multilingual, fraud-aware, and scalable. This release delivers exactly that.” — Ryan Meinzer, Co-Founder, SageScreen

FLOWER MOUND, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SageScreen today announced the official public release of version 1.0.0 of SageScreen.io, marking a major milestone for the AI-powered interview screening platform built to help recruiters standardize, secure, and scale candidate evaluations.Version 1.0.0 introduces expanded language support, voice-enabled interviews, strengthened security protocols, and a fully refreshed user interface; positioning SageScreen as a globally capable, enterprise-ready solution for high-volume recruiting environments.Key Highlights of 1.0.0- Voice-enabled interviews with support for 20+ languages with competency evaluation, enabling global candidate screening at scale,- Advanced layered fraud detection combined with structured bias-reduction safeguards, strengthening interview integrity without adding friction,- Platform-wide UI redesign, improving clarity, navigation, and overall candidate experience,- SOC compliance initiative officially underway, reinforcing SageScreen’s commitment to enterprise-grade security standards.Unlike traditional screening calls that can introduce variability and unconscious bias, SageScreen standardizes evaluation criteria across every candidate. Combined with new fraud detection layers designed to identify AI-assisted or manipulated interviews, the platform strengthens both fairness and integrity in the earliest stage of hiring.In addition to technical improvements, the release introduces a subtle but distinctive visual evolution: Theo the Owl, SageScreen’s wise guide now appears throughout the platform to provide a more approachable and human experience.“1.0.0 represents the moment SageScreen moves from a powerful idea to a public platform,” said Ryan Meinzer, Co-Founder of SageScreen. “Recruiters need screening tools that are secure, multilingual, fraud-aware, and scalable. This release delivers exactly that.”The update also includes dozens of behind-the-scenes refinements across authentication flows, device management, billing reliability, notification systems, and integration support, resulting in a smoother, more stable user experience.SageScreen is now available to recruiting firms, staffing agencies, and talent acquisition teams seeking to modernize first-round interviews with structured, defensible, AI-powered screening.Curious what it feels like on the candidate’s side?Try the demo and apply for a top-secret agent position. Your interviewer, Sterling, is standing by.It’s a fully interactive SageScreen experience designed to showcase voice support, fraud detection, structured evaluation, and multilingual capabilities all wrapped in a mission-worthy scenario.Your mission, should you choose to accept it:Visit https://sagescreen.io/lp/demo/ , and see if you have what it takes.

