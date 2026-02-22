Ring Programming Language Team Honors a Decade of Contributions from Applications Master Bert Mariani (2016–2026)

Bert Mariani Image Processing sample Using RingFastPro

CA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ring programming language team proudly recognizes Bert Mariani for his exceptional decade of service, innovation, and leadership within the Ring ecosystem. From 2016 to 2026, Mariani established himself as one of the language’s most influential contributors, earning the community title of Applications Master.Over the past ten years, Mariani has delivered an extensive collection of applications, demos, and practical samples that showcased Ring’s expressive power and helped developers of all levels adopt the language with confidence. His work became a foundational learning resource across the community. Building on this foundation, Mariani also played a central role in revising and refining the Ring standard library (StdLib), improving consistency, clarity, and usability across core functions. These enhancements strengthened the language’s reliability and long‑term maintainability. A major highlight of Mariani’s technical contributions is his work on RingFastPro , a performance‑focused extension designed to accelerate Ring’s processing of lists, and images. His efforts significantly improved execution speed in data‑intensive operations, enabling developers to build faster, more efficient applications. RingFastPro has since become a key component for performance‑critical workflows within the Ring ecosystem. Beyond his technical achievements, Mariani has been a guiding presence in the Ring Group community, where he generously shared knowledge, mentored new developers, and helped users deepen their understanding of Ring’s design philosophy and capabilities. His support fostered a collaborative and welcoming environment that continues to define the spirit of the Ring community.In addition to his technical and community contributions, Mariani also served as a reviewer for the Apress‑published book Beginning Ring Programming by Mansour Ayouni. In the book’s 2020 edition, he is introduced as a seasoned technologist who began his career working on mainframe hardware as a field engineer for Univac and Amdahl, using machine‑language coding to diagnose and repair hardware issues when operating systems failed to boot. With a strong background in Assembler and C, the book notes that he was residing in Montreal, Canada, where he worked with Bell Mobility on the migration from 4G to 5G technologies, testing and implementing network equipment from various vendors to support mobile communications. His role as a reviewer reflects both his deep technical expertise and his commitment to supporting the growth of the Ring programming community.As Ring moves into its next chapter, the team extends its deepest gratitude to Bert Mariani for his creativity, leadership, and unwavering commitment to the language and its global community.About RingRing is an innovative, lightweight, and expressive programming language designed for simplicity, flexibility, and practical application development. Supported by a growing global community, Ring enables developers to build software for desktop, mobile, web, and embedded environments.The language itself is designed using PWCT (Programming Without Coding Technology), a visual programming tool. The generated code of Ring Compiler/Virtual Machine is written in ANSI C. Ring offers extensive customization capabilities—for example, its syntax can be modified multiple times, allowing developers to write code using Arabic, English, or other keyword sets. It also supports the creation of domain‑specific languages through features that extend object‑oriented programming, making it possible to design specialized languages similar to CSS, SQL or the Supernova programming language. Ring is influenced by several programming languages, including Lua, Python, Ruby, C, C#, BASIC, QML, xBase (Clipper/Harbour/Visual FoxPro), and Supernova.

