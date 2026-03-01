Ring Programming Language Expands with Major Package Contributions from Developer Youssef Saeed

RingWebView Package RingSlint Package Youssef Saeed

Ring Team Announces Significant New Contributions by Developer Youssef Saeed

Youssef’s contributions, creativity, and technical excellence have enriched the entire community. These packages open new doors for developers and showcase what is possible when passion meets purpose.” — Dr. Mahmoud Samir Fayed, Creator of the Ring Programming Language

NY, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ring Team proudly announces a significant expansion of the Ring programming language ecosystem, driven by the outstanding contributions of Youssef Saeed, a core developer in the Ring Team (Packages Master). Demonstrating exceptional dedication and technical mastery, Youssef has delivered 22 new, production‑ready packages, strengthening Ring’s capabilities across system utilities, security, parsing, desktop/mobile app development, and cross‑language integration.These additions mark one of the most impactful single‑developer contributions in the history of the Ring community, reinforcing Ring’s position as a powerful, flexible, and modern programming language. Youssef’s contributions include a diverse set of libraries designed to empower developers, streamline workflows, and unlock new possibilities. The newly added packages include:- DotEnv — Environment variable loader for Ring.- SysInfo — Retrieve essential system information.- Proc — Subprocess management library.- Archive — Archive manipulation utilities.- FTP — FTP/FTPS client extension.- Markdown — Markdown parser and HTML converter.- TOML — Comprehensive TOML parser.- YAML — YAML parsing support.- SimpleJSON — JSON handling via Jansson.- UUID — UUID generation utilities.- Argon2 — Argon2 password hashing.- Bcrypt — Bcrypt hashing support.- Ring-JWT — JSON Web Token library.- WebView — Build cross‑platform desktop apps using web technologies.- Dialog — Native OS dialog bindings.- Ring-Slint — Native UI development with Slint.- Ring-Python — Python bindings for Ring.- Ring-LibSQL — LibSQL client extension.- Ring2EXE-Plus — Enhanced Ring2EXE packaging tool.- Im2ANSI — Image to ANSI/ASCII art converter.- Distromap — Lightweight Linux distribution info API server.- Ring-HTML — High‑performance HTML5 parser with CSS selectors.- RingVaders — Retro arcade shooter game built with Ring Allegro.Youssef also provides Docker images for the Ring programming language, along with a GitHub Action that compiles Ring projects. He has additionally developed the Rust bindings for Ring, enabling developers to write Ring extensions in Rust with its safety and performance benefits, embed Ring directly into Rust applications to run Ring scripts from within Rust programs, and wrap existing Rust crates so they can be exposed and used seamlessly in Ring applications. These packages and projects significantly expand Ring’s reach into new domains, including cross‑platform desktop development, modern configuration and data formats, secure authentication and encryption, system automation and scripting, web technologies and HTML parsing, game development, and interoperability with Python and SQL engines. Youssef’s work reflects the spirit of innovation and community collaboration that defines the Ring ecosystem.About the Ring Programming LanguageRing is an innovative, lightweight, and flexible dynamic programming language designed for simplicity, productivity, and versatility. It empowers developers to build applications across desktop, web, mobile, and embedded environments with ease. The Ring programming language is designed using the Programming Without Coding Technology (PWCT) visual programming system and the generated code for Ring Compiler/VM is written in ANSI C. Ring focuses on the Natural Language Programming and Declarative Programming paradigms and will let you think different about programming and how to solve your problems in a better way. Also, the language is influenced by many programming languages including Lua, Python, Ruby, C, C#, BASIC, QML, xBase (Clipper/Harbour/Visual FoxPro) and the Supernova programming language

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.