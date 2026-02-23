New book release introduces Stoixism — A Stoic and Agile Framework for Personal Development

Book Hardcover format Amazon

Luke DiVenti fuses Stoic philosophy with Agile methodology into Stoixism, a guide designed to help readers close the gap to their best selves.

You hear it? That soft voice saying “skip today”… That’s the Bitch. The one who fears discomfort, who hides from the mirror, who lives for shortcuts. But you? You’re the Boss. Train that Bitch.” — DiVenti

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Luke DiVenti Launches “How to Train Your BITCH,” Introducing Stoixism — A Stoic and Agile Framework for Personal DevelopmentNew 100-Day Stoic-Agile System Helps Readers Close the Gap Between Intention and Executionn a self-improvement industry often driven by inspiration and motivational messaging, author Luke DiVenti is introducing a structured alternative. His new book, How to Train Your BITCH: Closing the Gap to Your Best Self — A Stoic Agile Approach, presents Stoixism, a system that combines ancient Stoic philosophy with modern Agile Scrum methodology to engineer measurable personal growth.Rather than relying on motivation, DiVenti reframes personal development as an operational challenge. Drawing from Stoic principles such as discipline, voluntary discomfort and control of perception, he integrates execution frameworks commonly used in software engineering — including sprints, retrospectives and iterative improvement cycles.The result is a 100-day implementation model that treats life as a system capable of structured debugging and disciplined upgrading.“At some point, self-improvement must move from inspiration to execution,” DiVenti said. “Stoixism is about building systems that make discipline repeatable.”The book introduces a provocative central idea: the internal voice of distraction and self-sabotage must be trained rather than silenced. Through structured experimentation, behavioral tracking and incremental refinement, readers are guided to close what DiVenti calls “the gap” — the distance between intention and consistent action.As productivity culture expands alongside rising burnout and distraction, DiVenti argues that willpower has been overemphasized while systems thinking has been neglected. By applying Agile project management principles to personal behavior, transformation becomes less dependent on mood and more dependent on design.Stoixism positions resilience as a repeatable process rather than a personality trait. By merging philosophical endurance with engineering precision, DiVenti introduces a new framework designed for readers seeking structured, long-term change.How to Train Your BITCH: Closing the Gap to Your Best Self — A Stoic Agile Approach is available through major online retailers and at https:// diventibooks .com.About Luke DiVentiLuke DiVenti is the founder of Stoixism, a personal development system that fuses ancient Stoic philosophy with modern Agile methodology. He is a writer, IT engineer, husband and father who created this program after years of battling his own “Bitch” - a struggle with depression and anxiety, that led him to search for a foundational operating system for Self. His work is dedicated to those who refuse to settle for mediocrity, ready to close the Gap between who we are and who God designed us to be.Media Contact:Ryan Cox, PublisherEmail: diventidesign@gmail.comWebsite: https://diventibooks.com Keywords: Stoixism , Stoicism, Agile methodology, Scrum framework, Bitch, self-improvement system, discipline training, habit engineering, systems thinking, how to train, Best Self

