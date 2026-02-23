Mktg.Tech Launches Independent Ranking and Evaluation Platform for Marketing Technology

Partners behind Mktg.Tech

MONKTON, MD, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mktg.Tech today announced the launch of its independent ranking and evaluation platform designed to provide structured, data-driven assessments of marketing technology tools, agencies, and artificial intelligence systems.The platform introduces a documented scoring methodology that evaluates solutions based on defined criteria, operator insight, and real-world application across business environments. Rankings are supported by published evaluation frameworks and ongoing reassessment as platforms evolve.The launch comes at a time when marketing leaders are navigating an expanding landscape of software and AI solutions. As technology stacks grow more complex, demand has increased for transparent evaluation models that provide context around capabilities, tradeoffs, and use cases.“At Mktg.Tech, our objective is to deliver structured and transparent analysis that marketing professionals can reference when comparing platforms,” said Mike Brown, Partner at Mktg.Tech. “Each ranking is based on defined scoring criteria and practitioner evaluation.”According to the company, the framework incorporates multiple evaluation dimensions, including functionality, integration capability, operational impact, and category-specific performance factors. Rankings are designed to provide comparative insights rather than promotional placement.The platform evaluates marketing tools across multiple categories, including automation, CRM systems, analytics platforms, AI-driven applications, and specialized marketing technologies. Agency evaluations follow a structured review model that considers service scope, technical expertise, and execution capability.“We believe structured analysis and clearly documented methodology are essential for informed decision-making,” said Erik Chavez, Partner at Mktg.Tech. “Our approach is designed to provide transparency around how evaluations are conducted.”In addition to rankings, Mktg.Tech provides category insights, methodology documentation, and ongoing updates to reflect changes in platform capabilities and market developments.The company stated that its evaluation models will continue to expand as new marketing technologies and AI solutions enter the market.About Mktg.TechMktg.Tech evaluates and interprets marketing tools, agencies, and AI systems through structured analysis and practitioner-based perspectives. The company provides independent rankings supported by documented methodologies to help marketing professionals compare technology options and make informed decisions.

