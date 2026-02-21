Poaching Incident at Orofino Elementary School Results in Conviction

During the late evening hours of November 26, 2024, security cameras at Orofino Elementary School captured a blue Ford pickup truck entering the bus loading zone, where an individual shot a white-tailed buck standing on the school lawn. The vehicle left the area and was later seen on multiple residential and business security cameras throughout Orofino. Approximately two hours later, the same vehicle returned, and surveillance footage showed a male subject loading the deer into the pickup before leaving again.

After reviewing hundreds of hours of video footage, Idaho Fish and Game officers identified the suspect as Lars Nelson of Peck, Idaho. A search warrant executed at a residence in Asotin, Washington, where Nelson had been staying, led to the seizure of the suspected vehicle, clothing worn during the offense, and deer parts. Forensic testing confirmed blood collected at the residence matched blood recovered at the school. The meat and antlers were never located.

Nelson initially faced five misdemeanor charges but later pled guilty in Clearwater County District Court to a flagrant (clear and intentional breaking of law) misdemeanor charge of taking a deer during a closed season. The remaining charges were dismissed.

On February 18, 2026, Nelson was sentenced to a $1,000 fine ($500 suspended), $165 in court fees, a $400 civil penalty, and a $75 processing fee. He must serve two 48-hour weekends in the Clearwater County Jail, with 174 days suspended, complete two years of unsupervised probation, and faces a five-year revocation of hunting privileges.

Officer Luke Guasco thanked the community for its cooperation, noting the case required extensive review of surveillance footage and would not have been possible without the assistance of local residents and businesses.

Idaho Fish and Game reminds the public that wildlife violations can be reported through the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.

