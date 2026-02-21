Sessions Announces Hearing on DOD’s Struggling Background Check System

WASHINGTON––Subcommittee on Government Operations Chairman Pete Sessions (R-Texas) today announced a hearing titled “An Update on DOD’s Struggling Background Check System.” Ongoing delays to the implementation of the Department of Defense’s (DOD) National Background Investigation Services (NBIS) have increased costs and negatively impacted the personnel vetting system, especially the issuance of security clearances. During the hearing, the panel will examine the progress made since our June 2024 hearing to address problems causing ongoing delays to NBIS, and how the current lack of permanent leadership at the Defense Counterintelligence Security Agency (DCSA) is impacting NBIS efforts. Members will hear from witnesses on progress achieved, the best path forward to fix continuing issues preventing a fully-functioning NBIS system, and actions Congress can take to address any shortcomings.

“Despite some progress being made to roll out necessary policy changes at DCSA, delayed NBIS implementation has stalled further progress and prevented important personnel vetting issues from being addressed. Former DCSA Director David Cattler retired from government service last September and the agency has been without permanent leadership since, despite ongoing problems preventing a fully functioning security clearance IT system that was promised to the American people long ago. It’s a critical time for Congress to assess what progress has been made, examine ongoing shortcomings causing the delays, discuss the qualities needed to lead DCSA, and identify the best path forward to deliver what was promised nine years ago. I look forward to hearing from witnesses and evaluating these changes to ensure that the personnel vetting system remains effective, secure, and capable of meeting demands,” said Subcommittee Chairman Sessions.

WHAT: Subcommittee on Government Operations hearing titled “An Update on DOD’s Struggling Background Check System”

DATE: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

TIME: 10:00 A.M. EST

LOCATION: 2247 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

Justin Overbaugh, Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security; Acting Director, Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, U.S. Department of Defense

Alissa Czyz, Director, Defense Capabilities and Management, U.S. Government Accountability Office

WATCH: The hearing is open to the public and will be livestreamed here.