NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MiraBurst, the world’s largest producer and seller of miracle berry products, has announced the expansion of its existing product line with the introduction of the MiraBurst Mini Squares. This latest addition to the MiraBurst catalog features a higher concentration of Miraculin and a redesigned fast-dissolving format, developed to assist individuals in managing low-sugar lifestyles and dietary restrictions.

The miracle berry (Synsepalum dulcificum) contains a unique glycoprotein called Miraculin. When consumed, this protein temporarily binds to the taste buds, causing sour and tart foods—such as lemons, grapefruit, and unsweetened Greek yogurt—to be perceived as sweet by the palate. Apple cider vinegar in lemon water, fruit smoothies, green smoothies with berries, or any sour or tart detox drink or juice turns into a sweet treat to enjoy. This natural taste modification occurs without the need for added sugars or sweeteners.

Technical Innovation and Potency

The MiraBurst Mini Squares represent a technical step forward for the brand. Unlike previous iterations, the Mini Squares are formulated to dissolve more smoothly on the tongue, allowing the Miraculin to activate the taste receptors more effectively. This high-potency version is produced using organic, non-GMO berries sourced from sustainable farms in Ghana, West Africa, ensuring the product remains a "clean label" option for health-conscious consumers. The berries are vegan, allergen-free, and gluten-free.

Support for Diabetic and Health-Conscious Demographics

The expansion of the MiraBurst line comes at a time when sugar reduction remains a critical priority for public health. According to recent 2026 health data, the management of blood sugar levels is a significant concern for millions of Americans. Statistics indicate that the diagnosis of diabetes continues to affect specific demographics at varying rates, with prevalence remaining higher among non-Hispanic Black adults and Hispanic adults compared to other groups.

By utilizing the Mini Squares, individuals managing diabetes can enjoy tart, nutrient-dense foods that would otherwise require sweetening agents. This allows for a more varied diet while adhering to strict glycemic goals.

For families, the Mini Squares offer a method to encourage children to consume more fruit. By altering the flavor profile of berries and citrus, the squares serve as a bridge to help children enjoy whole, healthy foods over processed, sugar-laden snacks.

Applications for Oncology and Pediatric Health

Beyond blood sugar management, MiraBurst continues to provide support for patients undergoing chemotherapy. A common side effect of such treatments is dysgeusia, often referred to as "metal mouth," which causes food to taste bitter or metallic. The taste-masking properties of the Miracle Berry Mini Squares can help neutralize these distortions, assisting patients in maintaining proper nutrition during recovery.

Corporate Perspective

"The introduction of the Miracle Berry Mini Squares is a response to the growing demand for more efficient and potent taste-modification tools," stated a spokesperson for MiraBurst. "The company’s goal has always been to provide a natural alternative to the world’s dependency on processed sugar. By improving the effectiveness and potency of our superfruit squares, we are making it easier for people to maintain a healthy, low-sugar diet without sacrificing the sensory enjoyment of food."

Availability

The MiraBurst Mini Squares are currently available through the official company website, Amazon, and TikTok shop. For more information regarding the science of Miraculin or to view the full product range, interested parties are encouraged to visit www.miraburst.com.

About MiraBurst

MiraBurst is an innovative superfruit company dedicated to helping the world eat healthier by utilizing the power of the miracle berry. Sourced from the finest organic farms, MiraBurst products are designed to help consumers manage sugar intake, improve the taste of healthy foods, and support specific dietary needs through natural taste modification.



