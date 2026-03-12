Renew Health Offers Enhanced Mental Health & Substance Abuse Treatment Options in New Mexico

Statewide outpatient clinics and telehealth programs expand access to integrated addiction and behavioral health care.

ROSWELL, NM, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renew Health Addiction Recovery Services is expanding the scope and accessibility of its mental health and substance abuse treatment programs across New Mexico, strengthening care options for individuals and families affected by addiction and co-occurring behavioral health conditions. Through a combination of in-person outpatient clinics and secure telehealth services, the organization now delivers coordinated treatment statewide, supported by locations in Roswell, Alamogordo, and Clovis.

The enhanced service model is designed to meet growing demand for accessible addiction and mental health care in both urban and rural communities. Patients can receive treatment for opioid use disorder, alcohol dependency, stimulant use, prescription drug misuse, and related mental health challenges through personalized care plans that integrate medical support, therapy, and recovery guidance. Details on Renew Health’s full range of services are available at www.renewhealth.com/treatments.

“People across New Mexico deserve care that’s both effective and reachable,” said a Renew Health representative. “By strengthening our mental health and substance abuse treatment options statewide, we’re helping individuals access consistent support without having to leave their communities or interrupt their daily lives.”

Renew Health’s integrated approach combines Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), counseling, and behavioral health services to address the complex factors that contribute to substance use disorders. MAT programs utilize FDA-approved medications alongside therapy to reduce cravings and stabilize recovery, while mental health services help patients manage underlying conditions such as anxiety, depression, and trauma. Renew Health also offers options for telehealth MAT and online mental health programs.

Patients entering care receive comprehensive assessments that guide individualized treatment planning. Options may include outpatient therapy, medication management, family involvement, and withdrawal or detox support when clinically appropriate. This continuum of care ensures patients can transition smoothly between levels of support while maintaining stability in work, family, and community life.

Renew Health’s physical clinic network anchors its statewide services and provides direct access to care teams:

Renew Health – Roswell, NM

207 N Union Ave, Roswell, NM 88201

www.renewhealth.com/location/roswell-nm

Renew Health – Alamogordo, NM

1900 E 10th St Ste 1, Alamogordo, NM 88310

www.renewhealth.com/location/alamogordo-nm

Renew Health – Clovis, NM

809 Parkland Dr #B, Clovis, NM 88101

www.renewhealth.com/location/clovis-nm

These locations, together with telehealth delivery, allow Renew Health to reach residents across southern and eastern New Mexico, including communities where specialized addiction and mental health services have historically been limited.

A defining feature of Renew Health’s model is continuity of care. Patients can maintain ongoing relationships with clinicians while adjusting treatment intensity as recovery progresses. The outpatient structure supports long-term engagement rather than short-term intervention, aligning care with the realities of chronic behavioral health conditions.

“As we expand services across New Mexico, our focus remains on individualized care and practical recovery,” the representative added. “Treatment should fit into a person’s life, not remove them from it. Our clinics and telehealth programs are designed to make sustained support possible.”

Individuals seeking mental health or addiction treatment can contact Renew Health Addiction Recovery Services at 575-363-HELP, email info@renewhealth.com, or explore services and locations online at www.renewhealth.com.

###

About Renew Health Addiction Recovery Services: Renew Health Addiction Recovery Services provides integrated outpatient and telehealth care for individuals experiencing addiction and behavioral health challenges throughout New Mexico. With clinics in Roswell, Alamogordo, and Clovis, the organization delivers coordinated medical treatment, counseling, and recovery planning based on each patient’s unique needs and goals. Renew Health prioritizes accessibility, clinical quality, and long-term engagement, supporting individuals and families across the state.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.