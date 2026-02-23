DreamWork Launches Life-Changing TMS Therapy in Sherman, Texas
A New Mental Health Sanctuary in Sherman and Grayson County Is Now Restoring Hope for North Texans With Treatment-Resistant Depression.
DreamWork is on a mission to increase access and bring warmth and humanity to mental health care. Their core message is simple: Our patients are not their diagnosis. They are the author of what comes next. DreamWork provides a path to peace for neighbors in Sherman, Denison, Bonham and Gainesville who feel they have "tried everything".
What is TMS Therapy and How Does it Work?
TMS therapy stands for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation. It is a non-invasive treatment that uses gentle magnetic pulses to stimulate specific areas of the brain that control your mood. Unlike antidepressant medications that affect your whole body, TMS treatment focuses exactly where it is needed.
During a TMS session, a Magnetic Therapy that wakes up nerve cells that have become quiet due to severe depression. It is a noninvasive procedure that does not require surgery or anesthesia. New patients stay awake during the session and can return to their daily activities immediately after their treatment session.
Many people in North Texas struggle with treatment-resistant depression. This is when antidepressant medications do not provide enough relief. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, about one-third of people with major depression do not get better with pills alone.
Why is DreamWork Expanding into Sherman, Texas?
DreamWork saw that many residents in Durant, Atoka, Anna, Van Alstyne, Whitesboro, and Paris, TX were driving long distances to find a trusted clinic. By opening in Sherman, they are making it easier for the Grayson County community to find a breakthrough in their own backyard.
About DreamWork Wellness Center
DreamWork is a leading wellness center and TMS Clinic serving Frisco and Sherman, Texas. They focus on healing the whole person, mentally, physically, and emotionally. DreamWork provides state-of-the-art therapies like Medication Management, Spravato treatment, and TMS in a supportive environment. DreamWork works with most major insurance companies to make care affordable. They prioritize human connection over schedules, ensuring clients are never treated like a file.
Contact Information:
Address: 2009 Independence Dr, Suite 101, Sherman, TX 75090
Website: https://www.dreamworkic.com/
DreamWork Wellness Center
DreamWork Wellness Center - Sherman
+1 214-592-8159
consultation@dreamworkic.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.