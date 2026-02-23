DreamWork Launches Life-Changing TMS Therapy in Sherman, Texas

Dreamwork Wellness CEO Marcus Logan with TMS Therapy Client in Sherman Texas DreamWork Logo DreamWork CEO Marcus Logan with TMS Therapy Machine

A New Mental Health Sanctuary in Sherman and Grayson County Is Now Restoring Hope for North Texans With Treatment-Resistant Depression.

We reject the transactional nature of modern healthcare. Our Sherman Center is designed to be a healing environment. We use empathy and compassion to help our patients find their way back to joy.” — Marcus Logan, CEO

SHERMAN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DreamWork Wellness Center is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Sherman, Texas. This expansion brings advanced TMS therapy to Grayson County to help those who are "resilient but exhausted" from the weight of depression. This new TMS Clinic offers a safe sanctuary for individuals struggling with treatment-resistant depression, Major Depression, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), and other mental health conditions.DreamWork is on a mission to increase access and bring warmth and humanity to mental health care. Their core message is simple: Our patients are not their diagnosis. They are the author of what comes next. DreamWork provides a path to peace for neighbors in Sherman, Denison, Bonham and Gainesville who feel they have "tried everything".What is TMS Therapy and How Does it Work?TMS therapy stands for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation. It is a non-invasive treatment that uses gentle magnetic pulses to stimulate specific areas of the brain that control your mood. Unlike antidepressant medications that affect your whole body, TMS treatment focuses exactly where it is needed.During a TMS session, a Magnetic Therapy that wakes up nerve cells that have become quiet due to severe depression. It is a noninvasive procedure that does not require surgery or anesthesia. New patients stay awake during the session and can return to their daily activities immediately after their treatment session.Many people in North Texas struggle with treatment-resistant depression. This is when antidepressant medications do not provide enough relief. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, about one-third of people with major depression do not get better with pills alone.Why is DreamWork Expanding into Sherman, Texas?DreamWork saw that many residents in Durant, Atoka, Anna, Van Alstyne, Whitesboro, and Paris, TX were driving long distances to find a trusted clinic. By opening in Sherman, they are making it easier for the Grayson County community to find a breakthrough in their own backyard.About DreamWork Wellness CenterDreamWork is a leading wellness center and TMS Clinic serving Frisco and Sherman, Texas. They focus on healing the whole person, mentally, physically, and emotionally. DreamWork provides state-of-the-art therapies like Medication Management Spravato treatment , and TMS in a supportive environment. DreamWork works with most major insurance companies to make care affordable. They prioritize human connection over schedules, ensuring clients are never treated like a file.Contact Information:Address: 2009 Independence Dr, Suite 101, Sherman, TX 75090Website: https://www.dreamworkic.com/

