Nighttime closures on Honoapi‘ilani Highway in Ukumehame

Feb 20, 2026

KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying the public that there will be intermittent road closures at mile marker 13 on Honoapi‘ilani Highway (Route 30) next week.

From 10 p.m., Friday, Feb. 27 to 3:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 28, there will be intermittent holds of traffic of around 10 minutes on the highway in Ukumehame. The traffic holds will allow crews to replace and adjust the barriers on the makai shoulder of the highway. There will no additional holds of traffic until the queue has been cleared.

All work is weather permitting. For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

 

