Closures on Kamehameha Highway in ‘Aiea for slope repairs to continue though early May

Main, News Posted on Apr 23, 2026 in Highways News

Photo from April 22 showing progress of the glass polymer reinforced wall. The wall at the initial repair site is nearly complete.

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying highway users of continued lane closures on westbound Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in ‘Aiea for repairs to the slope under the ‘Aiea Cemetery. Slope stabilization through construction of a glass polymer reinforced (GPR) wall began at the 170-foot repair site on Monday, April 13, 2026, and was expected to be completed on April 24.

HDOT is now planning to extend the GPR wall for the entire 300 linear feet length of the slope to reduce the likelihood of future slope failures. This will extend the estimated completion date to May 4.

During the slope repairs, HDOT recommends motorists heading westbound on Kamehameha Highway between ‘Aiea and Pearl City, use alternate routes such as the H-1 Freeway, or detour around the closure using the ‘Aiea Access Road onto Moanalua Road, or Salt Lake Boulevard and Kahuapaani Street.

The closure schedule will remain the same, with both lanes of westbound Kamehameha Highway closed between the off-ramp to ‘Aiea Access Road (past Aloha Stadium) and the H-201 on-ramp to Kamehameha Highway (before Dixie Grill). The left lane heading toward Pearl City will continue to reopen for the evening commute Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Both lanes will remain closed Saturday and Sunday as the contractor will work a 24-hour schedule.

All work is weather permitting. HDOT will update when the GPR wall is completed and the lanes are reopened.

###