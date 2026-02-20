Governor Mills Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Tariffs Ruling

Washington, D.C. -- Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump:

"The president's broad and arbitrary tariffs have always been unnecessary and harmful -- and now the U.S. Supreme Court has rightfully declared them illegal. Through his tariffs, which are nothing more than tax increases by another name, the President has increased prices for Maine people and businesses, wreaked havoc on our economy, and badly harmed America's standing as an economic partner in the eyes of nations across the globe. While I applaud the Court for its ruling today and the relief it will bring to Maine people, I think the President needs to provide some sort of restitution to the retailers, distributors, and the Maine and American people for the financial pain he made them endure for nearly a year."