The Stars At Night Austin PBS Broadcast

Austin PBS to Broadcast The Stars at Night during International Dark Sky Week

Humbling, and surprisingly emotional.” — Ed Johnston

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin PBS to Broadcast The Stars at Night during International Dark Sky Week and Dark Sky Month: A celebration of astronomy, mythology, storytelling, and dark-sky conservation.

Austin PBS will broadcast The Stars at Night, a celebrated documentary exploring the connections between astronomy, mythology, and dark-sky conservation, during International Dark Sky Week, April 20–24, with an encore broadcast in October during Dark Sky Month.

Directed by Emmy® and Peabody® Award-winning producer Elizabeth “Betty” Buckley, The Stars at Night blends science, storytelling, and cultural history to explore how humans across time and place have looked to the stars for meaning—and why protecting the night sky is increasingly important.

Premiering on the PBS app on April 17th, it will be available nationwide for streaming over the next three years. The broadcast will air throughout International Dark Sky Week, with a featured Austin PBS broadcast on Thursday, 4/23/2026, along with a second broadcast period in October, aligning with Dark Sky Month observances across Texas and beyond.

Timed with globally recognized dark-sky awareness initiatives, the broadcasts highlight Texas’s leadership in dark-sky conservation, inviting viewers of all ages to reconnect with the wonder of the night sky.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Austin PBS to bring The Stars at Night to audiences locally and nationally,” said Buckley. “Public television is the perfect home for this film—one that celebrates curiosity, science, and our shared responsibility to protect a vital natural resource.”

The Stars at Night had its World Premiere at the Austin Film Festival and has since screened at festivals and events around the world. The film is produced by Environmental Arts Alliance (EAA), a nonprofit dedicated to telling stories that inspire environmental stewardship and cultural connection.

Shot by cinematographer/producer Jonathan Jackson of Austin City Limits, the film features astronomer/artist Tyler Nordgren, Nat Geo Explorer Babak Tafreshi, mythologist John Bucher, author Amy Jackson as well as night sky advocates from around the world: Rayan Khan (Cosmic Tribe), Susan Murbana & Chu Owen (Traveling telescope) and Dark Sky Advocates from the Netherlands and Vietnam.

Broadcast & Streaming Information:

• PBS App Premiere: 04/17/ 2026 (available nationwide for three years)

• Available nationwide via Public Television Stations starting on 4/18/26. Check your local listings.

• Austin PBS Broadcast: Thursday, 4/23/26. 9:00 PM

About Environmental Arts Alliance:

Environmental Arts Alliance (EAA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to using storytelling, film, and the arts to inspire environmental awareness and community engagement.

About the Director/writer:

Elizabeth (Betty) Buckley is an Emmy- and Peabody Award–winning producer, director, and educator whose 25-year career spans PBS, HBO, National Geographic, and Curiosity Stream, with a focus on storytelling, mentorship, and creative leadership in Texas and beyond.

About Austin PBS:

Since 1962, Austin PBS has been a part of Central Texas, delivering programs that educate, entertain, and inspire. As the only locally owned and operated nonprofit public television station in Central Texas, Austin PBS uses its unique position to serve as a bridge to the community and provide essential services to 3 million potential viewers in more than 20 counties across the region.

Austin PBS broadcasts 35,000 hours of curated content across four channels, devoted to education, arts and culture, and news and public affairs. We also provide a safe space for kids to learn and grow through our Austin PBS KIDS 24/7 channel. The station is home to beloved, award-winning Austin PBS Original series such as Austin City Limits, Overheard with Evan Smith, Central Texas Gardener, as well as the Regional Lone Star Emmy®-nominated weekly news and feature program Austin InSight, which blends in-depth reporting, incisive interviews, and Austin PBS’s signature storytelling style as part of our expanded commitment to news and public affairs.

Tune into Austin PBS through one of our 4 channels, or stream online with the PBS App. Become a member and receive Austin PBS Passport, which gives station supporters access to even more content online—binge entire series before they air or catch up on programs you may have missed.

