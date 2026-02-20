Ken Doyle Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ken Doyle, licensed mental health therapist and founder of The Brain Spot, PLLC, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where he shares how prioritizing mental health can unlock personal growth, strengthen relationships, and create lasting resilience.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In his episode, Doyle explores how understanding the mind is the foundation for emotional healing and sustainable success. He discusses why seeking therapy is a sign of strength, not weakness, and shares practical strategies for managing stress, anxiety, trauma, and depression. Ken breaks down the importance of boundaries, self-care, and early mental health intervention, explaining how small shifts in mindset can create profound personal and professional growth.Ken’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/ken-doyle

