Windsor Communities Ranked #1 for Resident Satisfaction for Fifth Consecutive Year  

Earns 2026 Grace Hill Excellence Award Honoring Top Performing Multifamily Companies for Leadership in Resident Satisfaction

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Windsor Communities , an award-winning property management company with 45,000+ units, has once again been honored among the 2026 Grace Hill Excellence Award Elite 5, securing the #1 ranking in resident satisfaction for companies managing a portfolio of more than 30,000 multifamily units. This marks the fifth consecutive year Windsor has achieved this distinction, a milestone that signifies the company’s commitment to exceptional service.To qualify for the Grace Hill Excellence Awards (formerly the Kingsley Excellence Awards), resident satisfaction scores for companies and its managed properties must exceed the Kingsley Index ™, a comprehensive performance benchmarking database used in the real estate industry.“At Windsor, our associates strive to put our residents first, providing them with an exceptional living experience that meets their needs,” said Tom Sloan, President of Windsor Communities. “Earning this prestigious recognition from Grace Hill for the fifth consecutive year demonstrates the dedication of our associates and the trust our residents place in us. We are proud to continue raising the bar of this superior level of care that our associates deliver each and every day.”“Surveys are the premier tool to gain insight and benchmark change. The Grace Hill Excellence Awards recognize those who have gone above and beyond industry standards and understand the importance of delivering an outstanding resident experience,” said Kendall Pretzer, CEO of Grace Hill. "These are the companies who exceed expectations on a continual and consistent basis. Grace Hill is proud of the contributions these organizations make to the industry.”The Grace Hill ranking is based on data from January 2025– December 2025. Windsor Communities pays a service fee to Grace Hill for its ongoing survey program. Neither GID nor Windsor are affiliated with Grace Hill or its affiliates. Details on the award are located here. About Windsor CommunitiesWindsor Communities is an award-winning property management company defined by its superior customer service and culture of care. Since its founding in 1960, Windsor has invested in, developed, and operated homes that deliver on the company’s mission of creating communities where people truly feel cared for. As of December 2025, Windsor manages 45k+ units across over 155 apartment communities in 23 markets around the United States. Windsor Communities is the in-house property management company of GID.About Grace HillGrace Hill provides technology-enabled talent performance solutions that help owners and operators of real estate properties increase property performance, reduce operating risk, and grow top talent. Its industry-leading solutions covering policy, training, assessment, survey, and data-driven insights are bolstered by years of real estate experience, in-depth service-level expertise, and outstanding customer support. Today, more than 500,000 real estate professionals from more than 2,300 companies rely on talent performance solutions from Grace Hill. Visit us at gracehill.com or on LinkedIn.Methodology for Grace Hill Excellence AwardsAll Grace Hill Survey clients can be eligible for the award and are not solicited to participate. To earn the award, a property’s resident satisfaction must exceed the Kingsley Index™, which is a comprehensive performance benchmarking database in the real estate industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.