PowerX Optimizer Releases Version 3.7.0 Featuring WealthOS Goals Financial Freedom Tool and Charles Schwab Integration

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New update introduces a personalized “Freedom Date” projection, expanded brokerage connectivity, and enhanced AI transparency designed for busy professionals seeking structured wealth building.For professionals who lie awake wondering whether retirement will ever feel secure, and whether they will always have to trade time for money. Rockwell Trading Services, LLC announced yesterday the release of PowerX Optimizer (PXO) Version 3.7.0.The update introduces WealthOS Goals, a built-in Financial Freedom planning tool, along with direct Charles Schwab integration, expanded market intelligence features, and increased AI transparency.Designed for individuals who may only have 1–2 hours per week, not a Wall Street career. Version 3.7.0 focuses on clarity, efficiency, and long-term wealth building through a structured, systematic approach.WealthOS Goals: See When Your Paycheck Could Become OptionalThe centerpiece of Version 3.7.0 is the WealthOS Goals module, powered by what PXO calls the Twin Engine Projection.In simple terms, it shows how combining active trading with long-term investing could accelerate the path to Financial Freedom, potentially years earlier than relying solely on traditional retirement strategies.Inside the platform, users can now see a personalized Freedom Date - the projected point when their investment system could make their paycheck optional.Instead of running numbers repeatedly and still wondering if the math will ever work, users can:- View their projected Freedom Date- Compare outcomes against retirement-only scenarios- Adjust assumptions such as trading returns, contributions, taxes, inflation, and incomeResults are displayed in three structured views:- Dashboard Summary: A clear snapshot of current progress- Lifestyle Roadmap: A milestone-based path toward Financial Freedom- Data Grid: A detailed breakdown of every number behind the projection, for those who want full transparency into how the results are calculatedFor the first time, users can see, in concrete terms, how close they may be to the life they’ve been building toward.For professionals who have tried to figure this out on their own and felt overwhelmed, WealthOS Goals brings structure to the process.Built on Rockwell Trading’s long-standing SRC principles (Systematic, Repeatable, Consistent). The same framework that has guided its traders for two decades, the system is designed to do the heavy lifting so users can stay in control without adding complexity.Charles Schwab Integration: Simplify Execution and Reclaim TimeWith Version 3.7.0, PowerX Optimizer now supports direct integration with Charles Schwab, joining Tradier, TradeZero, tastytrade, and E*Trade.Schwab users can connect their accounts directly within PXO’s Trading Panel.What this means for users:No manual data entry. No switching between platforms. A streamlined analyze-to-execute workflow inside one environment, helping busy professionals spend less time managing tools and more time focusing on strategy.Expanded Market Intelligence - With Clear ContextVersion 3.7.0 also introduces additional intelligence tools designed to reduce guesswork:Insider & U.S. Government TrackersDisplays insider buying and selling activity alongside congressional trading disclosures directly within strategy pages.What this means: Users can see how executives and policymakers are trading the same symbol they are analyzing, adding context to decision-making.Heat Map Sector SummaryProvides daily and year-to-date sector performance visualization.What this means: Instantly see which parts of the market are gaining or losing momentum without digging through multiple reports.Rocky AI Real-Time ReasoningRocky, PXO’s AI-powered trading assistant, now displays its reasoning process before delivering answers.Why this matters: Rocky now “shows its work,” helping users understand how conclusions are reached, building confidence while reinforcing learning.Each new feature in Version 3.7.0 is designed not just to help users act, but to help them understand why they are acting.Version 3.7.0 reflects Rockwell Trading’s belief that financial freedom should be built on clarity, structure, and efficiency - not guesswork.Because the goal was never just better trades.It was always a better life.Simplify investing. Reclaim your time. Build lasting wealth.About PowerX OptimizerPowerX Optimizer (PXO), operated by Rockwell Trading Services, LLC, is an AI-enhanced charting and trading software platform serving over 8,000 active traders worldwide. Founded in January 2005 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Rockwell Trading was built on the belief that everyday individuals deserve access to the same structured tools and systematic approaches traditionally associated with professional trading firms.The platform integrates real-time market data, AI-powered analysis through its Rocky assistant, and direct broker connectivity to help users analyze, plan, and execute trades within a unified environment.For more information, visit: http://rockwelltrading.com?utm_medium=pr&utm_source=press_release&utm_campaign=release_3_7_0 For complete Version 3.7.0 release notes, visit:Media Contact:Rockwell Trading Services, LLCAustin, TexasPhone: 512-337-1885Email: support@rockwelltrading.com

