Bodkin Design & Engineering Awarded MDA SHIELD IDIQ Contract

Bodkin Design and Engineering, LLC MDA Shield

Awarded MDA SHIELD IDIQ, BD&E advances missile defense with innovative spectral imaging solutions.

NEWTON UPPER FALLS, MA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bodkin Design & Engineering (BD&E) is pleased to announce it was awarded a contract for the Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151B. This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allows for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility.Bodkin Design & Engineering has supported the Missile Defense Agency and other U.S. government organizations by providing advanced engineering solutions that leverage spectral imaging. This work helps the MDA better understand how materials respond under high-enthalpy conditions, enhancing the effectiveness, safety, and reliability of missile defense systems. By building on prior experience with ultraviolet, visible, and infrared imaging, BD&E develops systems that provide actionable data to support critical decision-making and program success.Beyond defense, Bodkin Design & Engineering applies its expertise across a wide range of optical, imaging, and advanced technology projects. From concept design to full-scale implementation, the company works with partners to solve complex engineering challenges, develop innovative solutions, and bring new technologies to market. BD&E is committed to collaboration, creative problem-solving, and delivering practical results that make a tangible impact across industries.About Bodkin Design & EngineeringBodkin Design and Engineering, the Imaging System Experts™ has been providing concept development, and design and build services since 1992. Headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, the company serves the international OEM, commercial, military, and research communities. Specializing in visible and infrared cameras and imaging spectroscopy, BD&E has overseen the successful introduction of products ranging from miniature infrared cameras and dental imagers to spectroscopic instruments for drug discovery. To learn more, visit the website at www.bodkindesign.com

