Safe Dubai 2026 Signals Shift Toward Decision Intelligence in Regional Infrastructure

DELHI, INDIA, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safe Dubai 2026 convened senior infrastructure leaders , regulators, consultants and technology experts from across the Middle East to accelerate the region’s shift toward a more structured and unified infrastructure intelligence ecosystem.The second edition of the forum built on the foundation established in 2025, which focused on integration and awareness. In 2026, the dialogue moved decisively toward decision intelligence at asset and city scale, reflecting the growing complexity of infrastructure expansion across the Middle East.As governments across the region continue to invest heavily in metro systems, tunnels, high-speed rail, airports, ports and large-scale urban development, the need for cross-domain intelligence has become increasingly critical. Safe Dubai 2026 addressed why the Middle East must unify instrumentation, surveying, geospatial systems and remote sensing within common frameworks that support engineering judgement and long-term resilience.A central highlight of the event was the keynote address by Kenichi Soga, Professor at the University of California, Berkeley. Drawing on global infrastructure case studies, Professor Soga explored what decision intelligence truly means beyond dashboards and data integration. He emphasised the importance of continuous monitoring, long-term data archives and disciplined interpretation. He also underscored that machine learning and artificial intelligence can only deliver meaningful value when grounded in robust instrumentation and coherent data foundations.The technical keynote traced the evolution from fragmented monitoring technologies and isolated reporting toward a multi-layered intelligence framework. Delegates examined how macro-scale remote sensing, geospatial intelligence, IoT-enabled sensor networks and precision instrumentation can work together to enable confident decision-making. The Infinitus 2.0 platform was presented as a model for converting integrated data into structured decisions rather than simply visual outputs.Panel discussions throughout the day focused on the value of integration as a foundation rather than an endpoint. Regulators, consultants and asset owners discussed governance, ownership models, standards and inter-agency workflows required to build region-wide monitoring ecosystems. Conversations highlighted the measurable benefits of unified datasets, including risk reduction, improved operational efficiency and more predictable maintenance planning.The afternoon sessions examined what comes after integration. Participants explored how the Middle East could transition from project-based monitoring toward system-level intelligence, enabling better prioritisation, resource allocation and long-term infrastructure stewardship over the next decade.Arushi Bhalla, Managing Director, Encardio Rite Group of Companies, said: “Safe Dubai 2026 reflected the Middle East’s readiness to move beyond fragmented monitoring practices. The region is building infrastructure at an extraordinary scale, and that scale demands coordinated intelligence frameworks. Integration created awareness. The next step is embedding decision intelligence across assets and agencies so that infrastructure performance is managed proactively, not reactively.”Safe Dubai 2026 concluded with a shared understanding that the Middle East is well positioned to lead the next phase of engineering excellence by institutionalising unified monitoring frameworks and advancing infrastructure intelligence at scale.-end-About Encardio Rite:Encardio Rite is a trusted global partner in monitoring infrastructure safety and the sustainability of natural resources. With over five decades of expertise and more than 1000 projects, we provide Metasensing for Megastructures—delivering a 360° capability set to our clients.Beyond technology, Encardio Rite offers comprehensive service capabilities, delivered by global experts with local presence, ensuring tailored solutions and efficient project execution. Whether for infrastructure construction, asset safety, or resource management, our mission is clear—delivering accurate, reliable, and timely knowledge that gives our clients complete control over their projects and assets. https://www.encardio.com/ Media Contact:Sharon Fernandessharon@sfactorme.com | 050 191 6232

