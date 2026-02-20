Empowering Humanity’s Return to the Moon: ARS Selected for Artemis Mission Testing

First Milestone test at NASA Kennedy Space Center, FL featuring ARS team. Photo Credit: Lockheed Martin. First Milestone test at NASA Kennedy Space Center, FL featuring an ARS Neutron System configured to 36.5 ft. (11.1 m) in height . Photo Credit: Lockheed Martin. First Milestone test at NASA Kennedy Space Center, FL featuring an ARS Neutron System configured to 36.5 ft. (11.1 m) in height. Photo Credit Lockheed Martin.

ARS to Provide Acoustic Qualification Testing in Support of NASA’s Orion Spacecraft for the Artemis Campaign

We are honored to contribute to NASA’s Artemis missions and to play a part in humanity’s return to the Moon.” — Jeremiah Leiter, CEO and Co-Founder of ARS.

SHEPARDSTOWN, WV, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acoustic Research Systems (ARS) has been awarded an opportunity to support NASA’s Artemis campaign, providing acoustic qualification testing in support of the Orion spacecraft, the vehicle that will carry astronauts to the Moon and beyond. ARS is a supplier to Lockheed Martin who is the prime contractor to NASA for the development of the Orion spacecraft.This project marks a milestone for ARS, underscoring the company’s leadership in advanced acoustic testing for aerospace applications. The work will play an essential role in ensuring that critical spacecraft components are ready to withstand the intense acoustic environments experienced during launch and ascent.The Artemis campaign represents the next step in human space exploration, establishing the foundation for long-duration missions on and around the Moon that will ultimately enable future crewed journeys to Mars. By supporting the acoustic qualification of Orion systems, ARS is contributing directly to this broader “Moon-to-Mars” effort, helping ensure the spacecraft’s readiness for the challenges of deep-space travel.“We are honored to contribute to NASA’s Artemis missions and to play a part in humanity’s return to the Moon,” said Jeremiah Leiter, CEO and Co-Founder of Acoustic Research Systems. “This award reflects our team’s commitment to precision, safety, and innovation, the same principles that define every project we take on.”This award marks the beginning of ARS’s contribution to a series of qualification tests in support of the Artemis program. Additional information will be shared as the project advances through its next milestones.About Acoustic Research SystemsAcoustic Research Systems (ARS) provides next-generation acoustic and environmental testing solutions for aerospace and defense. Through its proprietary Neutron™ technology and full-service testing capabilities, ARS enables precise, efficient simulation of launch and flight conditions. From testing services to installed systems, ARS delivers mission assurance, empowering humanity’s journey into space.

