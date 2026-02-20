Ring Programming Language Version 1.26 Released

Ring logo

Major Update Brings Rust Bindings, Native UI with Slint, Archive Management, Closures, Subprocess Control, and Prompt-Driven Development Research

Ring 1.26 marks a significant step forward in our mission to build a language that is simple, powerful, and it provides an excellent foundation for AI‑assisted software development.” — Mahmoud Samir Fayed, Creator of the Ring Programming Language

WA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ring Team announced the release of Ring 1.26 , the latest version of the open-source, multi-paradigm programming language designed for simplicity, flexibility, and productivity. This release introduces Rust language bindings, the RingSlint package for native desktop and mobile UI development, a comprehensive archive manipulation library, a subprocess management system, true closures with variable capture, four new 3D games, and a research study on prompt-driven development—reinforcing Ring’s position as a practical, versatile language for modern application development.Ring 1.26 is available for free download under the MIT License and runs on Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, WebAssembly, and Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller.About the Ring Programming LanguageRing is a practical, general-purpose, dynamically typed programming language created by Mahmoud Samir Fayed. Development began in September 2013 at King Saud University, and the first stable release shipped in January 2016. The language supports seven programming paradigms—imperative, procedural, object-oriented, functional, meta-programming, declarative (using nested structures), and natural language programming—making it one of the most flexible languages available today. Ring is designed around three core principles: simplicity, lightweight implementation, and flexibility. Ring was designed using the PWCT (Programming Without Coding Technology) visual programming tool and Its compiler and virtual machine are implemented in under 25,000 lines of ANSI C, while extensions contribute approximately 500,000 lines of C/C++ code. The language comes with a rich standard library, integrated development tools (Ring Notepad, Form Designer), and a package manager.Ring is distributed with over 60 complete applications and is used for console, GUI, web, game, and mobile development.Ring reached maintains an active community with over 1,400 GitHub stars. In 2025, ESPA-MT, a technology and innovation school in Niger, adopted Ring for its programming courses, demonstrating the language’s growing appeal in educational settings worldwide.What’s New in Ring 1.261- RingSlint — Beautiful, Native Desktop & Mobile ApplicationsRing 1.26 introduces the RingSlint package, enabling developers to build beautiful, native applications for desktop and mobile platforms using the Slint UI framework.2- Rust Bindings for RingA significant milestone for interoperability, Ring 1.26 introduces official Rust bindings. Developers can now write Ring extensions in Rust to leverage Rust’s safety guarantees and performance, embed Ring in Rust applications to run Ring scripts from Rust programs, and wrap existing Rust crates for use in Ring applications. This opens Ring’s ecosystem to the vast Rust library universe while maintaining Ring’s developer-friendly simplicity.3- Prompt-Driven Development ResearchRing 1.26 includes the results of a research study on prompt-driven development (available on arXiv). The study presents an empirical analysis of building a complete 7,420-line Terminal User Interface (TUI) framework for Ring, accomplished using a purely prompt-driven workflow with AI assistance. The resulting TUI framework—featuring a windowing subsystem, event-driven architecture, and interactive widgets.4- Archive Package — Comprehensive File Compression & ExtractionThe new Archive package provides full archive manipulation with support for multiple formats and multiple compression algorithms.5- Proc Package — Subprocess ManagementThe Proc package delivers robust subprocess creation and management capabilities.6- Closure Package — True Closures with Variable CaptureRing 1.26 introduces a dedicated Closure package that enables the creation of anonymous functions that capture specific variables from their enclosing scope. This addition brings Ring closer to modern functional programming patterns, enabling encapsulated state, factory functions, and more expressive code.7- Four New GamesContinuing Ring’s tradition of using games to encourage programming education, version 1.26 ships with four new games built entirely in Ring and RayLib game programming library:• Tank3D — A 12-level tank battle game• DaveTheFighter — A fighting action game• LineDrawing3D — A line drawing game• CodeRooms3D — An educational puzzle game where players arrange code blocks to form valid programs

