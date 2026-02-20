Mississippi Transit Agencies Expand Accessible Transportation Services Statewide

Mississippi transit agencies expand wheelchair-accessible, door-to-door transportation statewide, improving access to healthcare, jobs, and daily needs.

MISSISSIPPI, MS, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A coalition of Mississippi transportation providers has announced the continued expansion of accessible transit services across the state. Participating agencies include Sunflower-Humphreys Counties Progress, Inc.; Claiborne County Human Resource Agency Noxubee County Human Resource Agency ; Five County Community Transportation; and Bolivar County Council on Aging, Inc. The collaborative effort is designed to strengthen transportation access in both rural and urban communities. Services help seniors, individuals with disabilities, workers, students, and families reach essential destinations such as medical appointments, employment centers, grocery stores, educational institutions, and community programs.Service OverviewThe expanded transit network provides door-to-door transportation for residents who may not have access to reliable travel options. All participating agencies operate wheelchair-accessible vehicles and offer services tailored to seniors, individuals with disabilities, and residents without personal transportation.The services support access to:● Medical appointments● Employment and job training● Grocery stores and pharmacies● Educational institutions● Community programs and activitiesCollectively, the agencies provide thousands of rides annually across Mississippi.Agency Services and Coverage AreasSunflower-Humphreys Counties Progress, Inc. – Indianola, MS● Counties Served: Sunflower, Humphreys, and Holmes● Service Hours: Monday–Sunday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM● Services: Transportation for medical appointments, employment, education, grocery trips, and other essential needs● Accessibility: Wheelchair-accessible vehicles availableHow to Schedule a Ride:● Phone: (662) 887-1431● Website: www.shcpi.org Claiborne County Human Resource Agency – Port Gibson, MS● Counties Served: Claiborne, Jefferson, Franklin, and select areas of Warren County● Office Hours: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM● Services: Transportation to healthcare providers, workplaces, educational institutions, and essential daily services● Scheduling: Trips arranged based on availabilityHow to Schedule a Ride:● Phone: (601) 437-3063● Website: www.cchra-publictransit.com Noxubee County Human Resource Agency – Macon, MS● Counties Served: Noxubee, Kemper, Winston, Clay, and Lowndes● Services: Door-to-door transportation for employment, medical facilities, educational programs, and personal appointments● Operations: Services structured to meet local demandHow to Schedule a Ride:● Phone: (662) 726-9640● Website: https://www.facebook.com/noxubeetransit/ Five County Community Transportation – McComb, MS● Counties Served: Covington, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, and Pike● Service Hours: Monday–Saturday, 6:00 AM–8:00 PM● Services: Transportation for the general public, seniors, and individuals with disabilities to employment, education, medical appointments, and shopping destinationsHow to Schedule a Ride:● Phone: (601) 792-4196● Website: www.fivecountyhs.org/transportation Bolivar County Council on Aging, Inc. – Cleveland, MS● Counties Served: Bolivar County, Sunflower County, Yazoo County, Washington County, Sharkey County, etc.● Service History: More than 50 years serving the Mississippi Delta region● Office Hours: Monday–Friday, 7:45 AM–5:00 PM● Services: Transportation for employment, education, non-emergency medical trips, shopping, and food delivery● Scheduling: Advance scheduling encouragedHow to Schedule a Ride:● Phone: (662) 846-6161● Website: www.bccoatransit.org Partnership and SupportThe agencies operate with support from the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT). The collaboration focuses on expanding transit availability, enhancing accessibility, and addressing transportation needs throughout the state.About the AgenciesThe participating organizations provide transportation services throughout Mississippi with a focus on safety, accessibility, and community mobility. Their coordinated efforts are aimed at expanding transit access and improving transportation availability for residents statewide.

