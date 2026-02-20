Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Two Motor-vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 26A5000920

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy

STATION: Derby                                         

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 02/19/2026 @ 1650 Hours

STREET: VT Route 100

TOWN: Troy

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Route 101

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Good

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Shanshan Ding

AGE: 47

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Scarsdale, NY

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2025

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Highlander

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end damage

INJURIES: None

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Cherilyn Jenkins

AGE: 49

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Equinox

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front-end damage

INJURIES: None

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a two vehicle crash on VT Route 100 at the intersection of VT Route 101 in Troy, VT.  Troopers responded and identified the operator of vehicle 1, a 2025 Toyota Highlander bearing NY registration MAS2428, as Shanshan Ding, and the operator of vehicle 2, a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox bearing VT registration KLN399, as Cherilyn Jenkins.  Investigation revealed Ding failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign and crashed into Jenkins.  Ding was issued a VCVC 7120503 for the above offense.

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 7120503 T23 VSA 1048(b)

 

 

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police | Troop A - Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd, Derby, VT 05829

802.334.8881 | Richard.berlandy@vermont.gov

 

 

