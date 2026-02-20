Derby Barracks / Two Motor-vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26A5000920
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 02/19/2026 @ 1650 Hours
STREET: VT Route 100
TOWN: Troy
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Route 101
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Good
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Shanshan Ding
AGE: 47
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Scarsdale, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2025
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Highlander
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end damage
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Cherilyn Jenkins
AGE: 49
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Equinox
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front-end damage
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a two vehicle crash on VT Route 100 at the intersection of VT Route 101 in Troy, VT. Troopers responded and identified the operator of vehicle 1, a 2025 Toyota Highlander bearing NY registration MAS2428, as Shanshan Ding, and the operator of vehicle 2, a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox bearing VT registration KLN399, as Cherilyn Jenkins. Investigation revealed Ding failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign and crashed into Jenkins. Ding was issued a VCVC 7120503 for the above offense.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 7120503 T23 VSA 1048(b)
Trooper Richard Berlandy
Vermont State Police | Troop A - Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd, Derby, VT 05829
802.334.8881 | Richard.berlandy@vermont.gov
