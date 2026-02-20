Submit Release
Oversight Committee Releases Les Wexner Deposition Video

WASHINGTON—The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform today released the video of Les Wexner’s deposition, which occurred on February 18, 2026 in Ohio:

