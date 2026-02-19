It’s official: Lawrence will host Team Algeria base camp

After nearly two years of preparation and planning, it’s official: Lawrence will be a base camp for the Algerian men’s soccer team during this summer’s FIFA World Cup™.

“Kansas Athletics is thrilled with our partners in Lawrence to be a base camp selection for the FIFA World Cup 2026,” said Jason Booker, deputy athletic director for the University of Kansas. “Rock Chalk Park is a world-class facility that was validated by the countries that visited and in the level of interest we had in being a base camp. This summer offers a tremendous opportunity to showcase the broader university, Lawrence, Douglas County and our surrounding region. I am very appreciative of the tremendous collaboration across all parties to make this a reality.”

By being a base camp, Lawrence will be Team Algeria’s “home away from home.” While the team trains, rests and prepares during the tournament, players and staff will become short-term residents in the community.

“Lawrence has been preparing for visitors for this tournament for over a year and a half,” said Ruth DeWitt, director of community relations for Explore Lawrence, the city’s convention and visitors bureau. “We are thrilled to extend that welcome to the players, staff, family and fans of the Algerian men’s team. We are confident our efforts will result in visitors experiencing what it’s like to be a local in Lawrence in a safe, welcoming and fun environment. We all join in saying, ‘Welcome home, Algeria.’”

In January 2025, a Unified Command structure was formalized for Douglas County organizations to coordinate preparations for the tournament, which will have matches taking place in Kansas City in June and July. Lawrence 2026 brings together individuals and organizations from across Douglas County to address logistics for an influx of thousands of visitors drawn by the base camp and the nearby matches.

Key considerations for this group include transportation, accommodation, entertainment and the needs of the local community regarding public safety, infrastructure and more. With the announcement of Team Algeria setting up a base camp in Lawrence, organizers will now zero in on the particular needs ­— linguistic, cultural and otherwise — of fans and players, as well as opportunities the visitors create for the region.

Go online to learn more about this summer’s activities and stay up to date on community preparations.