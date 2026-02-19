BRIDGE Update: Feb. 19, 2026

Many districts have been seeking clarity on summer school data, and we appreciate your patience as we complete this work. We intended to share this information sooner and understand how timing affects local planning.

NDDPI will share specific recommendations and guidance next week that will focus on two key areas:

How districts should organize and maintain 2026 summer school program data at the local level, including expectations for managing that information; and Steps NDDPI is taking to simplify reporting 2026 summer school data to the state, focusing on reducing burden and improving clarity.

This upcoming guidance is designed to help districts prepare for summer programming and reporting. Thank you for your continued partnership and flexibility as we work to ensure the right information and tools are in place.

BRIDGE Office Hours

If you missed the February Office Hours, you can access the recording here.