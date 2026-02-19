FusionPKG Wins WorldStar Award for Verve Airless FreeForm+ Packaging Innovation

Verve Airless FreeForm+ by FusionPKG Pure Needle Nose Tube by FusionPKG

Company also named a Packaging Finalist for the IT Award at MakeUp in LA for Pure Needle Nose Airtight Tube

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FusionPKG has been awarded a WorldStar Award, one of the most prestigious global honors in packaging, for its Verve Airless FreeForm+ technology. In addition, the company was named a Packaging Finalist for the IT Award at MakeUp in LA for its Pure Needle Nose Airtight Tube, further recognizing FusionPKG’s leadership in high-performance beauty packaging innovation.Presented by the World Packaging Organization, the WorldStar Awards recognize packaging solutions that demonstrate excellence in design, engineering, and functionality on a global scale. FusionPKG’s Verve Airless FreeForm+ was honored for addressing a long-standing industry challenge: delivering true airless performance without restricting design freedom or compromising recyclability.Traditional airless packaging systems often rely on cylindrical shapes and multi-material, double-wall constructions that limit brand creativity and complicate recycling. Verve Airless FreeForm+ eliminates these constraints through a patent-pending architecture that enables custom-shaped, thick-wall bottles while maintaining the full benefits of a true airless system.The technology is produced through a proprietary multi-step manufacturing process, resulting in a fully integrated, mono-material PET package. The system delivers near-100% product evacuation, protects sensitive formulas from oxidation, and remains compatible with standard airless pump actuators—offering both high performance and manufacturing efficiency.In addition to its WorldStar recognition, FusionPKG’s Pure Needle Nose Airtight Tube was named a Packaging Finalist for the IT Award at MakeUp in LA, a leading global event for beauty formulation and packaging innovation. The tube was recognized for its precision dispensing, airtight protection, and relevance to modern beauty applications where controlled delivery and formula integrity are essential.“These recognitions reflect our focus on solving real packaging challenges for beauty brands,” said Alexander Kwapis, Global Head of Innovation, R&D, and Eng at FusionPKG. “Verve Airless FreeForm+ and the Pure Needle Nose Airtight Tube demonstrate how innovation in packaging can elevate performance, sustainability, and brand expression at the same time.”This industry recognition further reinforces FusionPKG’s position as a trusted innovation partner for beauty brands seeking award-winning packaging solutions.About FusionPKG FusionPKG is a total solutions provider to the beauty industry , offering a comprehensive portfolio of skincare and color cosmetics packaging, integrated turnkey solutions and formulation lab, and fully custom product and packaging development. With decades of experience redefining performance and design standards, FusionPKG partners with beauty brands to deliver packaging and formulation solutions that meet the demands of an increasingly fast-evolving market.By combining design and engineering expertise, consumer insight, and a deep understanding of the relationship between formula and package, FusionPKG is the go‑to partner for North America’s most forward‑thinking indie, prestige and masstige beauty brands. We support high‑growth innovators—including Saie, Milk Makeup, Summer Fridays, Tata Harper, and Supergoop! —with solutions that accelerate speed‑to‑market while elevating brand expression.We also serve as a trusted development partner to major multinationals, including The Estée Lauder Companies (Estée Lauder, MAC, Tom Ford, Bobbi Brown) and Unilever Prestige (Hourglass, Murad, Tatcha, Paula’s Choice).Across every client type—from disruptive indie startups to global portfolios—FusionPKG develops integrated solutions that innovate at every stage of beauty product development.Whether developing custom packaging with unique functionality, integrating packaging with proven formulations to accelerate speed-to-market, or bringing entirely new product concepts to life, FusionPKG consistently delivers high-performance, award-winning beauty solutions.###Media ContactAriana HoshiariSenior Marketing & Events SpecialistFusionPKGAriana.hoshiari@fusionpkg.com

