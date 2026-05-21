One Place Locators Helps Austin Renters Capture Rising Concessions as 700+ Properties Offer Free Rent

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The Austin apartment locator is guiding renters through a market where more than 60 percent of properties now advertise one to two months of free rent.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Austin rental market has entered a phase where renters hold uncommon leverage, and One Place Locators is helping clients capture the financial benefit before the summer leasing rush narrows their options. Recent reporting from Apartments.com identified roughly 700 Austin apartment properties currently advertising rent concessions, with 38.4 percent offering one month free and 24.6 percent offering two months free. For renters who know how to evaluate these offers, the savings can total thousands of dollars over a single lease term.The shift follows years of aggressive multifamily construction across the Austin metro. Apartments.com reported approximately 32,500 new units delivered in 2024 and another 17,500 in 2025, and Apartment List's data shows the Austin metro median rent declined 6.5 percent in 2025 as operators competed for tenants. Apartments.com data shows vacancy in some submarkets sits near 10 percent, and Apartment List Chief Economist Chris Salviati noted in February that Austin and Phoenix lead the country with 50 percent or more of rental properties offering at least one month free.That environment creates an opening, but it also creates confusion. A property advertising "two months free" on a 12-month lease can produce a very different effective monthly rent than the same offer spread across a 14-month term, and pricing can shift weekly as units lease up. One Place Locators calculates net effective rent on every property it surfaces, factoring the concession against the lease length so clients can compare apartments on an apples-to-apples basis rather than reacting to whichever banner ad appears first."Concessions are the most important number in the Austin market right now, and they're also the easiest one to misread," said Anna Barber of One Place Locators in Austin, TX . "We translate the offer into what a renter actually pays each month, then we verify the deal is still active before they apply." The firm's TREC-licensed agents track lease specials across the Austin metro and the surrounding Central Texas suburbs, including Round Rock, Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown, Kyle, and Pflugerville, where concession patterns vary by submarket and by week.The timing matters. Austin's leasing calendar peaks in summer as corporate relocations, families moving before the school year, and graduating students all enter the market at once. Properties that offer two months free in March and April often pull those incentives back as occupancy tightens, and renters who wait until July or August can lose the best terms. One Place Locators advises clients to begin their search 30 to 60 days ahead of their target move-in date, identify which properties are currently most aggressive on incentives, and lock in pricing before the seasonal compression begins.About One Place Locators One Place Apartment Locators is an Austin, Texas-based apartment locating firm serving renters across 13 Central Texas cities. Founded in 2024 by Jess, Anna, and Michelle, the firm operates on a no-cost model for renters, with compensation paid by property communities upon successful lease placement. Its TREC-licensed team specializes in matching clients with apartments based on budget, lifestyle, approval criteria, and current lease specials, with a focus on calculating net effective rent so clients understand the true cost of each option. One Place Locators is affiliated with One Place Realty, which provides residential home sales services. Renters can learn more or begin a search at https://oneplacelocators.com ###Media ContactOne Place LocatorsAddress: 811 W St Johns Ave #2103, Austin, TX 78752Phone: (512) 503-4355Website: https://oneplacelocators.com/

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