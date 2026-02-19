Farm to Food Security Grants Open

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now accepting applications for the Farm to Food Security Grant program. Established by the Minnesota Legislature in 2025, the program is modeled after the former federal Local Food Purchase Assistance Program and supports local farmers and producers by funding projects that purchase local food and distribute it to Minnesotans experiencing food insecurity.

Individuals, nonprofit organizations, for-profit businesses, Tribal governments, government entities, agricultural cooperatives, economic development organizations, and educational institutions are eligible to apply. The program supports purchases of Minnesota-grown and -raised foods including produce, meats, and other whole, minimally processed, and processed foods with at least one primary ingredient that is 80% grown or raised in Minnesota. Grant funds may only be used for food distributions that take place in Minnesota.

“This program connects Minnesota grown food with people who need it, while helping small farmers build new markets and stable income,” said MDA Commissioner Thom Petersen. “We modeled it after a federal program that demonstrated real impact, and I appreciate the bipartisan work at the Legislature that made this program possible in Minnesota.”

The MDA may award up to $1.3 million in total funding for this program through a competitive review process. Applicants may request between $20,000 and $100,000, with a dollar-for-dollar match required on all funds over $50,000. This is a reimbursement grant, meaning awardees will need to pay for the project costs first, then submit receipts after the contract is signed in order to receive reimbursement.

Full grant eligibility requirements and application details are available on the MDA’s Farm to Food Security webpage. Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

Media Contact

Nikki Warner, MDA Communications

651-238-7909

Nikki.Warner@state.mn.us