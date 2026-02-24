Amy Stisser promoted to partner

NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- COGO Partners is proud to announce the promotion of Amy Stisser to Partner, recognizing her extraordinary impact on the firm, its clients, and the broader legal community. Since joining COGO, Amy has been instrumental in driving the firm’s continued growth across lateral partner, counsel, and associate placements, combining deep institutional knowledge from her 15 years in the recruiting departments of Weil, Gotshal & Manges, LLP and Milbank LLP, with a rare ability to guide clients through complex career transitions. Widely respected for her empathetic, candidate-centered approach and strategic understanding of law-firm hiring, Amy has become a cornerstone of the COGO team and a trusted advisor to firm leadership and attorneys at every stage of their careers. Her enduring relationships — many built over more than two decades in the market — reflect not only her expertise but also the authenticity and steady presence that clients appreciate the most.

