Alper Barnes Completes $39 Million Presale in Record 18 Hours

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alper Barnes Network today announced the successful and exceptionally rapid conclusion of its $ABNN token presale. In an unprecedented show of market enthusiasm, the presale raised $39 million USD and closed after approximately 18 hours. - https://bscscan.com/token/0xa107f5fc5a750151afe7395e113c7dd3d0220b83 (Link To Show Raise)The $ABNN token is the core utility asset powering the Alper Barnes ecosystem on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP-20 standard). It enables direct, transparent, and intermediary-free transactions and value settlement across one of the world’s largest independent digital media conglomerates.Alper Barnes delivers high-engagement, fact-focused content to Western audiences in key markets including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, and select European countries. The network spans major verticals—Finance & Politics, Defense & General News, Technology & Innovation, and Lifestyle & Luxury—generating billions of monthly organic engagements and millions of daily views.This record-breaking presale reflects strong investor conviction in Alper Barnes’ mission: combining the scale and reach of traditional digital media with blockchain’s transparency, efficiency, and trustless settlement capabilities. The $ABNN token unlocks access to premium advertising inventory, sponsored content placements, audience analytics, and exclusive partnership programs—all executed through smart-contract-enforced, on-chain agreements that provide instant global settlement and full verifiability.With a fixed total supply of 1,000,000,000 $ABNN tokens and a carefully designed allocation model, the funds secured will accelerate the project’s roadmap, including strategic media asset acquisitions, technical integrations, liquidity provisioning, and planned listings on leading centralized exchanges.“The extraordinary speed and scale of this presale demonstrate powerful belief in what we are building,” said an Alper Barnes Network spokesperson. “In under a day we secured the capital needed to significantly expand our independent media footprint while advancing blockchain-based transparency and fairness in digital advertising and content monetization. This is a major milestone on our path to redefine how value flows in media.”Alper Barnes remains committed to editorial independence, rigorous source verification, and delivering trustworthy content in an era of increasing information complexity. All core smart contracts have been audited, and the project prioritizes on-chain transparency at every level.About Alper Barnes NetworkAlper Barnes is building the future of independent digital media by integrating proven large-scale content operations with blockchain utility. Through the $ABNN token, the ecosystem creates aligned incentives, verifiable transactions, and new economic models for creators, audiences, and advertisers.

