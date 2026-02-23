Roanoke Dental Assistant School Debuts This Spring, Introducing 12-Week Career Training Program

Roanoke Dental Assistant School Wilson Dental Associates

Roanoke Dental Assistant School will open this spring, offering a 12-week, immersive dental assistant program in partnership with Wilson Dental Associates.

ROANOKE, VA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new career-training option is arriving in the Roanoke Valley this spring with the launch of Roanoke Dental Assistant School, an accelerated program designed to prepare students for entry into the dental field in just 12 weeks.“Dental practices need team members who are comfortable in real clinical settings from the start,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “Our model focuses on applied learning, giving students meaningful experience that translates directly into workforce readiness.”The school will operate at 4231 Colonial Ave, Roanoke, VA, providing students with a blended learning experience that combines structured online coursework with in-person clinical training inside a working dental practice.Through a partnership with Wilson Dental Associates , students will gain practical exposure to the day-to-day rhythm of a professional dental office. Training will include chairside assisting techniques, infection control protocols, dental imaging support, patient interaction, and office workflow, all in a live clinical environment rather than a simulated classroom alone.The 12-week format is structured to help students move efficiently into entry-level dental roles while maintaining strong academic and hands-on support. Graduates will be prepared to pursue certification and employment opportunities across general and specialty dental practices throughout Southwest Virginia.Enrollment for the inaugural spring cohort is now open. Apply here About Roanoke Dental Assistant SchoolRoanoke Dental Assistant School offers a focused, 12-week dental assistant training program designed to prepare students for certification and entry-level positions in dental offices. The curriculum blends online learning with in-person clinical instruction inside an active dental practice, emphasizing real-world skill development.Roanoke Dental Assistant School is located at 4231 Colonial Ave, Roanoke, VA.About Wilson Dental AssociatesWilson Dental Associates provides comprehensive dental care to patients in the Roanoke community, offering a wide range of preventative, restorative, and cosmetic services. The practice is committed to patient-centered care and professional excellence while supporting the development of future dental professionals.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 medical and dental assistant campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in healthcare. Through immersive clinical training and local partnerships, Zollege supports workforce development and student success across communities nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.