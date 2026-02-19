ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has taken new action to support servicemembers and their families – issuing an official opinion that requires state licensing boards to provide temporary professional licenses to military men and women and their spouses who are transferred to the State on military orders. This opinion follows recent changes to the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA) and ensures the law is upheld in the State of Georgia.

“Our servicemembers put their lives on the line to defend our freedoms, and it’s incumbent upon the State to ensure they’re provided with the care and support they deserve,” said Carr. “By expediting the licensure process for military members and their spouses, we’re helping to improve a transition process that’s often difficult for military families and made worse by bureaucratic red tape. This is simple – if you put on that uniform in service to this country, we will make sure you and your loved ones have every opportunity to succeed.”

In 2024, Congress amended the SCRA to simplify the process for licensure when a servicemember or his or her spouse that holds a professional license is transferred to another state. These changes effectively mandate that Georgia’s executive-branch professional licensing boards issue temporary licenses or otherwise authorize practice for servicemembers and their spouses upon the showing of a notarized affidavit, proof of military orders, and, in the case of a spouse of a servicemember, a copy of his or her marriage license. Any additional requirements imposed by the state licensing board are prohibited, per the SCRA.

Find the official opinion here.

