Bloomington Medical Assistant School to Launch 18-Week Healthcare Training Program This Spring

BLOOMINGTON, IN, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new healthcare training opportunity is coming to South Central Indiana this spring as Bloomington Medical Assistant School prepares to open its doors at 2672 E 2nd St, Bloomington, IN.The campus will offer an expanded 18-week medical assistant program, designed to provide students with additional time for hands-on skill development, clinical exposure, and workforce preparation. The program blends flexible online coursework with in-person lab instruction and real-world clinical training inside a working healthcare practice.“As healthcare needs continue to grow across Indiana, it’s essential that communities have access to well-trained professionals,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “Our 18-week model in Bloomington allows students more time to refine their skills while still offering an accelerated path into the workforce.”Through its partnership with GameDay Men’s Health , students will train in an active medical environment, gaining experience in patient intake, clinical procedures, medical documentation, and daily healthcare operations. This immersive approach allows students to move beyond theory and build practical confidence before graduation.The extended program format is structured to support students who want deeper preparation while maintaining a direct pathway to certification and entry-level employment. Graduates will be equipped to pursue opportunities in clinics, specialty practices, and outpatient care settings throughout the region.Enrollment for the inaugural spring cohort is now underway. Apply now About Bloomington Medical Assistant SchoolBloomington Medical Assistant School provides accelerated, hands-on medical assistant education designed to prepare students for certification and long-term success in healthcare. The 18-week program combines online instruction, in-person lab training, and clinical experience inside a real medical practice to ensure graduates are confident and workforce-ready.Bloomington Medical Assistant School is located at 2672 E 2nd St, Bloomington, IN.About GameDay Men’s Health – BloomingtonGameDay Men’s Health – Bloomington specializes in men’s health and wellness services, offering personalized treatment plans and preventative care in a professional, patient-centered environment. The clinic is committed to improving community health while supporting the training of future healthcare professionals.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 medical and dental assistant campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in healthcare. Through immersive, practice-based training models and strong local partnerships, Zollege supports workforce development and student success across communities nationwide.

