Funeral Services for Pilot Skankey and Trooper Paramedic Bennett

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is providing updated information regarding the upcoming funeral services honoring Pilot Robert Skankey and Trooper Paramedic Hunter Bennett, who were killed in the line of duty on February 4, 2026.

Both services will be available via livestream at azdps.gov/live.

Kingman Service for Pilot Robert Bruce Skankey

Friday, February 20, 2026, at 11:00 a.m.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

610 Eastern St., Kingman, AZ 86401

Important Service Information : To ensure a safe and orderly environment for all attendees, parking at the church will be restricted to placarded vehicles only. All other attendees will be directed to park at Hualapai Elementary School. The elementary school will also serve as overflow seating for the service.

Gilbert Service for Trooper Paramedic Hunter R. Bennett

Monday, February 23, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

Mission Church

4450 E Elliot Rd., Gilbert, AZ 85234

Important Service Information : Placarded vehicles will have a designated parking area. Additional parking on church property is extremely limited, and off-site parking options will also be restricted due to another event occurring in the area. Media vehicles will not be permitted to park on church property, but can park across from the church on the south side of Elliot Road.

**Special Note Regarding Drone Restrictions: During this service, law enforcement will operate drones as part of safety and security operations. To maintain a safe airspace and avoid interference, no other drones may be flown in the area, including those operated by media outlets or private individuals.

To learn more about Pilot Skankey and Trooper Paramedic Bennett, please see our news release from Feb. 6, 2026.

The Department remains deeply grateful for the public's outpouring of support during this profoundly difficult time.