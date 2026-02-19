EmFace and Advanced Microneedling Compared for Winter Skin Rejuvenation

Provider at Akribis Veins & Vitality performing Emface treatments.

WORTHINGTON, OH, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Akribis Veins & Vitality is sharing guidance for patients planning winter skin rejuvenation, highlighting the differences between EmFace and advanced microneedling treatments, including Exion and Virtue. With Ohio’s lower ultraviolet exposure during winter months, this season is often considered ideal for skin treatments focused on tone, texture, and overall facial rejuvenation.Both EmFace and microneedling address signs of aging and skin quality, but they work through different mechanisms and suit different goals. In some cases, providers may recommend a combined approach.“Winter allows patients to prioritize skin health without the added concern of high sun exposure,” said Dr. Cooper at Akribis Veins & Vitality. “Understanding how these treatments differ helps patients choose the right plan—or combination—based on their timeline, tolerance, and goals.”How EmFace WorksEmFace is a noninvasive facial treatment that combines synchronized radiofrequency energy with high-intensity facial muscle stimulation. The treatment targets facial muscles and skin simultaneously, supporting lift, tone, and firmness without needles or downtime.EmFace is commonly used to:Improve facial muscle toneEnhance lift in the cheeks, brows, and jawlineReduce the appearance of fine lines related to muscle laxityPatients remain fully awake during treatment and typically describe sensations of warmth and rhythmic muscle contractions. There is no required downtime, making EmFace a popular option for individuals seeking visible improvement without recovery time.Advanced Microneedling: Exion and VirtueMicroneedling treatments such as Exion and Virtue use controlled micro-injuries to stimulate collagen production and improve skin texture. These platforms are often referred to as advanced or “medical-grade” microneedling due to their precision, depth control, and ability to incorporate additional technologies or biologic enhancements.Microneedling is commonly used to address:Fine lines and wrinklesUneven texture and enlarged poresSun damage and pigmentationAcne scarring and skin laxityDepending on the protocol, topical numbing agents are used to support comfort. Recovery varies by depth and add-ons, ranging from minimal redness for lighter treatments to several days of visible healing for more intensive sessions.When a Combination Approach Makes SenseFor some patients, combining EmFace with microneedling provides complementary benefits. EmFace focuses on muscle tone and lifting, while microneedling targets surface texture and collagen remodeling. Providers may recommend a staged or integrated plan depending on skin condition, timing, and desired outcomes.Advanced Add-Ons and Skin Recovery SupportAkribis Veins & Vitality offers optional enhancements to support healing and results:Exosomes, which are biologic signaling particles used to support skin repair and regenerationCarboxy therapy, a topical carbon dioxide-based treatment that may enhance circulation and post-treatment glowOne Truth 818 Serum, often recommended after procedures to support barrier repair and prolong resultsThese add-ons are discussed during consultation based on individual skin needs and tolerance.Treatment Timeline, Results, and LongevitySome patients notice early improvements in skin tone or brightness within days, while collagen-driven changes typically develop over several weeks to months. Treatment plans often include three to four sessions for microneedling and a series of EmFace treatments spaced over several weeks.Results can last several months or longer, especially when paired with maintenance treatments and appropriate skincare.Cost and Consultation in OhioPricing varies based on the treatment type, number of sessions, and any enhancements included. Akribis Veins & Vitality reviews typical Ohio price ranges, package options, and financing availability during consultation. Complimentary consultations are offered to help patients map a winter skin plan that fits their goals and schedule.About Akribis Veins & VitalityAkribis Veins & Vitality is a comprehensive medical practice in Worthington, Ohio, offering vein care, aesthetic medicine, and noninvasive skin and wellness treatments. The practice emphasizes individualized treatment planning, evidence-based technologies, and patient education.For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit the practice’s website or contact the office directly.

