Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,703 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,248 in the last 365 days.

West Marine Selects Skillz Media as Retail Media Network Provider

Skillz Media Launches " On the Wave TV" a new Retail Media Network for West Marine

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillz Media today announced it has been selected by West Marine, the nation’s leading specialty retailer for boating supplies and marine gear, as its Retail Media Provider, powering On the Wave TV, the new West Marine retail media network.

Through this partnership, Skillz Media will support the continued growth of West Marine’s retail media program by enabling impactful advertising opportunities for brand partners across West Marine’s retail locations. On the Wave TV will connect brands with high-intent shoppers through premium placements, and performance measurement designed to drive results.

“West Marine has built a trusted brand and a uniquely engaged customer community,” said Matthew Skillman, CEO at Skillz Media. “We’re excited to launch On the Wave TV and deliver a retail media program that creates value for West Marine, its customers, and its brand partners.”

"Skillz Media brings the innovation and capabilities needed to grow a modern retail media program," said Mike Hoye, Senior Vice President of Stores at West Marine. "This partnership creates new opportunities for our brand partners to showcase their product offerings for our customers so that they can find the right products and get back out on the water."

For More Information

Susan Croom
Skillz Media
+1 612-500-8187
susan.croom@skillzmedia.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

West Marine Selects Skillz Media as Retail Media Network Provider

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.