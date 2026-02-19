Investigation into Hancock County Overdose Death Leads to Three Arrests

HANCOCK COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Drug Investigation Division, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, and the 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force (DTF) into an overdose death has resulted in the arrest of three people.

In December 2024, TBI special agents joined investigators with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the 3rd Judicial DTF in investigating the overdose death of Sloane Holt (DOB: 01/15/1992) after he was found deceased in the front yard of his residence located along Cantwell Valley Road in Sneedville. His cause of death was determined to be an overdose caused by fentanyl toxicity. During the course of the investigation, agents determined that Kwade Alder was involved in distributing the drugs that caused Holt’s death. Further investigation revealed that Halyn Alder and Toby Alder were also involved in the distribution of fentanyl in the Hancock County area.

On February 9th, the Hancock County Grand Jury returned indictments charging all three individuals in connection with the investigation. Last week, they were arrested and booked into the Hancock County Jail.

Kwade Seldon Alder (DOB 07/11/1996), Sneedville: One count of Second Degree Murder, one count of Delivery of Schedule II – Fentanyl, one count of Tampering with Evidence, and one count of Conspiracy to Sell or Deliver 150 grams or more of Schedule II – Fentanyl. Bond: $200,000

Toby Scott Alder (DOB: 8/13/1969), Sneedville: One count Conspiracy to Sell or Deliver 150 grams or more of Schedule II – Fentanyl, one count of Sale/Delivery of Schedule II – Morphine, two counts Sale/Delivery of Schedule II – Fentanyl. Bond: $130,000

Halyn Savannah Alder (DOB: 5/22/1995), Sneedville: One count of Conspiracy to Sell or Deliver 150 grams or more of Schedule II – Fentanyl. Bond: $70,000

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

